Emma Raducanu fulfills her fan's birthday wish

The 2021 US Open champion, Emma Raducanu, made a fan's dream come true by sending warm birthday wishes to them.

Raducanu has been sidelined for most of the season due to injuries. Following wrist and ankle surgeries in May, the tennis star has been on the road to recovery, as she has shared a couple of pictures of her hitting the gym and working out.

On Sunday, October 15, she posted another picture of herself practicing on the tennis court, on which a fan commented:

"@emmaraducanu it's always a great feeling seeing you on a tennis court. Today is my Birthday and I was just wondering if you can say Happy Birthday?"

Raducanu replied:

"Happy birthday."

Speaking to BBC Sports in September, the 20-year-old revealed her plans to make a comeback in the upcoming season. She said that it was difficult for her to watch this season's Grand Slam tournaments from the sidelines. Nonetheless, she remained dedicated to concentrating on her recovery and keeping her focus.

"Next season I'll be back. This season all the Slams were finished so it was difficult to watch them go by but I was trying to stay in my lane as much as possible and keep focused on my recovery," Emma Raducanu said.

Highlights from Emma Raducanu's 2023 season

Emma Raducanu hopes to return next season

Emma Raducanu achieved her career-high ranking of No. 10 in the WTA rankings in July 2022. However, this year, she has faced challenges in maintaining her position within the top 200 due to a series of injuries and poor form.

Raducanu's most recent match was in April at the Stuttgart Open, where she faced a defeat against Jeļena Ostapenko in the opening round. Throughout the year, she participated in a total of nine matches. Notably, she missed all the Majors except the Australian Open in January, where she was defeated by Coco Gauff in the second round.

In June, Raducanu and her coach Sebastian Sachs went separate ways. She took to Twitter to say that it was unfortunate that such circumstances had arisen, making it impossible for them to continue their partnership.

"I have really enjoyed Seb's coaching and working with him, it's unfortunate that circumstances made it unfeasible for both of us to continue right now and we have decided to part ways," Raducanu said.

Off the court, she made a stunning appearance in an elegant black and white dress at Dior's Spring 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. She has been a Dior ambassador since 2021. In June, Raducanu secured another endorsement deal with the American digital media platform AirWayz, where she provides online tennis coaching services.