"Emma Raducanu is a global superstar now, I'd be surprised if that's the last time it happens" - Jay Clarke on Brit sensation's Dubai stalker scare

Emma Raducanu recently had a harrowing experience at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships, where a male fan had to be ejected by security during her second-round match against Karolina Muchova. The 2021 US Open champion's countryman, Jay Clarke, recently expressed sympathy towards her but warned fans that this might not be the last time such an incident happens to her.

Raducanu was 0-2 down in the first set of her second-round match on Court 1 in Dubai when she proceeded towards the umpire's chair. Reportedly, it was at this moment that an unidentified man was removed from the stands by security. The 22-year-old, meanwhile, was reduced to tears and took some time before resuming the match, which she lost in straight sets to her higher-ranked opponent.

It was later revealed that the man in question had been stalking Emma Raducanu for weeks before WTA Tour's Vice President of Security, Bob Campbell, intervened. Against that background, Sportskeeda recently had an exclusive chat with World No. 273 Jay Clarke on Emma Raducanu's stalker scare at the ongoing DafaNews Bengaluru Open.

The 26-year-old suggested that while the incident was "unfortunate", the former World No. 10 will likely find herself in such precarious situations again in her career.

"Yeah, it's crazy. Obviously, it's unfortunate, happens. But Emma's a global superstar now. I'd be surprised if it's the last time that it happens if someone is a crazed fan," Jay Clarke told Sportskeeda. "She did so well, and her face is everywhere, you know, she went [and did ads for] Chanel and Porsche and all these amazing brands there."

Clarke also expressed gratitude towards the WTA for ensuring that Raducanu felt safer moving forward.

"And, as always, I guess crazy people that think they're entitled to... because they watch your matches and stuff, which isn't right. So I'm glad that obviously the WTA have sorted that out for her," he added. "It's a shame that stuff like that happens. I can't say for me, it's ever happened, I've never been that good."

Following this incident, Emma Raducanu is now set to receive "extra security" at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Jay Clarke on why he wouldn't face same fate as Emma Raducanu: "More of a security thing for women, I'm not scared of female fans"

Emma Raducanu has been stalked by men on separate occasions | Image Source: Getty

During the interaction with Sportskeeda, Jay Clarke also touched upon the difficulties the WTA pros face relative to their male counterparts. The Brit also admitted that if he had a stalker, they wouldn't be able to "challenge him" owing to different gender dynamics.

"I think it's different for men and women. I haven't had any crazed fans come up to me. I think it's more of a security thing for women," Clarke said. "I'm not too scared of, I guess, female fans follow me around tournaments."

"I think it's different, you know, like [for] a lot of the guys, it's very easy to say stuff behind the keyboard, but then they're not going to challenge me in person, especially here at home and be very brave to do that. A lot of the times I used to go back to them and say, 'Do you think it's fair to send that message?'"

Jay Clarke, meanwhile, exited the ATP Challenger event in Bangalore to Japan's Shintaro Mochizuki in three sets on Thursday (Feb. 27).

