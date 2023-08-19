Emma Raducanu has begun preparations for her comeback to competitive tennis and is scheduled to appear at an exhibition tournament in Cotai, Macau this year. One of her fans posted pictures from her latest practice session on social media ahead of her much-awaited return.

On Saturday (19 August), Twitter user 'Emma Raducanu Fans' disclosed to the Brit's fans that she has started her training on the practice courts of Shenyang, China.

In one of the pictures, the 20-year-old can be seen polishing her serve on the outdoor hard-courts of an undisclosed academy. Raducanu also posed with the local coaching personnel present on-site for another picture.

Expand Tweet

Emma Raducanu has been hard at work at the gym recently to get her physical conditioning to a high level again. In one of her Instagram reels, she was seen performing cable pulls with heavy weights.

The former US Open champion is admittedly making quite some progress, going by another post on the social media site.

Emma Raducanu wilted under severe pressure after US Open 2021 breakthrough

Emma Raducanu cries after being forced to withdraw at the 2023 ASB Classic due to injury

Almost overnight, Emma Raducanu had become the talk of the tennis world following her 2021 US Open triumph. The Brit became the first-ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam title in tennis history during the fortnight, as she beat fellow first-time finalist Leylah Fernandez in the championship round.

Following the title victory, her popularity soared immensely as she gained hoards of new followers on social media. Unfortunately, there were many downsides to her ascent to the top of the sport too.

The 20-year-old was under a lot of pressure for the entirety of the 2022 WTA Tour season to follow up on her initial breakthrough. The unrealistic expectations that were levied on the Brit didn't do her much good, as she lost 19 of her 36 matches during the year — which included a chronic wrist injury and a first-round exit at the New York Slam.

Her 2023 season also began on an unfortunate note, with a left ankle injury and a bout with tonsilitis not allowing her to play at a good level.

Emma Raducanu's last match came against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko at the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in April. She was then forced to withdraw from the WTA 1000 event in Madrid, and eventually made the decision to sit the summer out owing to her wrist niggles.

The 20-year-old has since undergone surgery on both of her wrists and her ankle. Hopefully, fans will be treated to her return in some months at MGM Macau Tennis Masters in December, provided her post-operation rehabilitation goes well.