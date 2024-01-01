Emma Raducanu recently expressed that she is ready to tackle any challenges that the upcoming year may bring while looking ahead to her comeback at the 2024 ASB Classic.

Raducanu's 2023 season was significantly impacted by a series of injuries that necessitated three surgeries- in her right ankle and both wrists. Consequently, her participation in the season was limited, with only five tournaments under her belt.

The former US Open champion was unable to compete in three out of the four Grand Slam events - the French Open, Wimbledon Championships, and the US Open.

Emma Raducanu will return to court this season and make her comeback at the 2024 ASB Classic, an event that is scheduled to take place from January 1 to January 7. In her first match, the former World No. 10 will go head-to-head against Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

Before commencing her tournament in New Zealand, Raducanu took to social media to express her anticipation for the upcoming 2024 season. Reflecting on the challenges she faced in 2023, she stated that she is eagerly looking forward to the opportunities and experiences that the new year will bring.

"No secret 2023 had its obstacles. however, after the initial disappointment, it only made me appreciate the life i have more. looking ahead to 2024 from down under, feeling grateful and up for facing whatever this new year presents 🙏 been training well and proud of the steps i’ve made, now for the exciting part 😇 . thank you for everyone’s support throughout the year, i’m happy to see you all again. i missed this," Emma Raducanu captioned her Instagram post.

After the ASB Classic, Emma Raducanu will use her Special Ranking of World No. 103 to secure a spot in the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of 2024. However, this Special Ranking will only grant her entry into the qualifiers and not the main draw.

Emma Raducanu: "I feel fresh, I feel ready, I feel happy, I feel excited"

Emma Raducanu 2023 ASB Women's Classic

During a press conference ahead of the ASB Classic, Emma Raducanu expressed that she is ready to return to the tennis court after what has been a long hiatus. She stated that she is "fresh", "ready" and "very positive and lighter" ahead of the season.

Raducanu also expressed that this is the first time in two years that she has felt a slight sense of relief and that a little bit of weight was off her shoulders since winning the US Open title in 2021.

"Yeah, I feel reborn in a way. I feel fresh, I feel ready, I feel happy, I feel excited. So overall, I'm feeling very positive and lighter. I think that for two years after the US Open, I felt maybe a bit more like weight on my shoulders, but now I feel completely fresh," Emma Raducanu said.

The 21-year-old also revealed that she had casts and braces on her hand and foot as a result of the surgeries, which made it challenging for her to perform simple tasks.

“I had casts, braces on my hand and foot,” Raducanu said. “It was really difficult to do anything, really. As soon as I was able to start doing fitness and tennis again it was really nice -- just sweating. Having the time away, it only made me appreciate so much more playing tennis and moving your body.”