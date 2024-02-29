"Emma Raducanu's done nothing since her win"; "Criticizing her is dumb": Fans divided as Brit's agent calls out 'maliciousness' towards her

Emma Raducanu's agent Max Eisenbud recently urged critics to refrain from being 'malicious' towards the Briton after her recent drop in form.

Raducanu rose to stardom following her remarkable run to the 2021 US Open title. She became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam since 1977, achieving the feat at the age of 18 as a qualifier.

However, Raducanu has not been able to reach the same heights since then. She has failed to get through the second round of any Grand Slams and has yet to win a title since the 2021 New York Major.

In a recent episode of the Served with Andy Roddick podcast, Eisunbud encouraged constructive criticism but pleaded with fans not to be malicious towards Raducanu. He maintained that the young Brit is still figuring out her path.

"I just think people should not be malicious. I think anything else is fair game if you wanna rip her serve or you wanna rip that she hasn't won three matches in a row. I think just don't be malicious to her because the girl did everything backwards. She skipped every step. She is still figuring it out, very hard what she did," Eisenbud said.

Eisenbud's plea divided fans on social media. One fan criticized Raducanu for achieving "nothing" since her US Open win.

"She has done nothing literally since her win. It's been years now. She's for optics, nothing more," the fan wrote on Reddit.

Meanwhile, another fan maintained that it was "dumb" to criticize the Brit given that she was "plainly average" in the first place.

Criticizing her is dumb. I mean leaving aside the USO run, where the only seeded players she faced were Bencic (n.11) and Sakkari (n.17), what has she even done to earn the "next big thing in women's tennis" nominee? She's been plainly (and painly) average, at best," the fan wrote.

Here are a few more mixed reactions from tennis fans:

"Once Emma Raducanu gets second week in a tournament, she is not gonna be afraid" - Max Eisenbud

Emma Raducanu at the 2024 Qatar Open

Emma Raducanu's agent Max Eisenbud opined that the Brit will regain her confidence once she reaches the second week of a tournament with nothing to lose.

"Once she gets second week in a tournament, she is not gonna be afraid to win it where there's a lot of people that are afraid to win it," Eisenbud said during the same podcast.

Emma Raducanu has had a barren run this season so far. Most recently, she suffered a first-round defeat Anhelina Kalinina at the Qatar Open. The Brit has failed to make it past the second round of any tournaments in 2024.

Raducanu is expected to compete next at the BNP Paribas Open, where she will be hoping for a change in her fortunes. The WTA 1000 event will commence on March 6.