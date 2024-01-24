"Emma Raducanu's legacy is evaporating before my eyes" - Fans react to qualifier Dayana Yastremska reaching Australian Open semifinals

Dayana Yastremska booked her place in the Australian Open semifinals with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Linda Noskova in the quarterfinals on Wednesday (January 24)

The Ukrainian put in a strong performance against Noskova to become the first female qualifier to be in the semifinals of the Melbourne Major since Christine Matison in 1978.

Tennis fans reacted to Dayana Yastremska reaching the last four of the Australian Open, with one referring to Emma Raducanu's iconic US Open in 2021 after having to qualify for the tournament.

"Emma's legacy is evaporating before my eyes omg," the fan's tweet read.

One fan said that Noskova's movement was poor throughout the match and that she was unable to cope with Yastremska's pace. The fan also lauded the Ukrainian's form, calling it 'scary'.

"Yeah I mean Noskova’s poor movement really got exposed today, she couldn’t react to yastremska’s fast pace so couldn’t hit her fh as hard either but yeah still great run for her with taking out Iga & all. Yastremska is keeping everything within the lines for now which is scary," the fan's tweet read.

Another fan pointed out that Yastremska was a couple of wins away from replicating Raducanu's heroics at the 2021 US Open.

"2 wins away from mirroring Raducanu (sort of…) What a tournament for her so far! She just keeps surprising… Such a great story," the fan's tweet read.

Here are some more fan reactions to Yastremska's win:

Dayana Yastremska will take on Zheng Qinwen or Anna Kalinskaya in the Australian Open semifinals

Dayana Yastremska in action at the Australian Open

After defeating Linda Noskova, Dayana Yastremska will take on either 12th seed Zheng Qinwen or Anna Kalinskaya. While Zheng is in her second successive Grand Slam quarterfinal, Kalinskaya is in the last eight of a Major for the very first time in her career.

Yastremska has never faced Zheng before but she did face Kalinskaya thrice previously on the WTA Tour. The Ukrainian came out on top in the first round of the 2017 Istanbul Cup while the Russian triumphed in their other two meetings in Moscow and Rome.

The most recent encounter between the two came in the first round of last season's Italian Open, with Kalinskaya winning 6-4, 6-2.

Whoever wins the semifinal, will take on either defending champion Aryna Sabalenka or US Open champion Coco Gauff in the final of the Australian Open.