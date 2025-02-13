Emma Raducanu shares glimpse of her intense gym session as she looks to move on from Qatar Open loss

Emma Raducanu recently gave a sneak peek into her training session at the gym. Raducanu shared these pictures following her defeat at the 2025 Qatar Open.

Raducanu was granted a wildcard entry into the main draw at the WTA 1000 hardcourt tournament in Doha. She faced Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round and was defeated 3-6, 5-7.

This marked the 22-year-old's third consecutive first-round loss this season. Before her appearance in Qatar, the former World No. 10 was eliminated in the first round by Cristina Bucsa 7-5, 5-7, 5-7 and Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 4-6 at the Singapore Open and the Abu Dhabi Open, respectively.

Following the conclusion of the run at the Qatar Open, Emma Raducanu took to social media to share a few images of herself working out in the gym. One of the photos captured her doing push-ups on a Bosu ball.

Screengrab of Raducanu's Instagram stories [Image Source: Instagram/emmaraducanu]

Emma Raducanu was initially set to begin her 2025 season at the ASB Classic but had to withdraw from the tournament in Auckland due to a back injury. She then competed at the Australian Open, defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova and Amanda Anisimova in the first and second rounds, respectively, before falling to five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek in the third round.

Raducanu then participated in the 2025 Singapore Open and the Abu Dhabi Open, where she experienced first-round exits.

Emma Raducanu will potentially next compete at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships

Emma Raducanu at the 2024 Qatar Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Emma Raducanu is next expected to compete at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships, scheduled at the Aviation Club Tennis Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from February 16 to February 22, 2025.

This will mark Raducanu's first appearance at the WTA 1000 hardcourt tournament in Dubai. She will have to wait and see if she is granted a wild card into the main draw at the tournament or if she has to play the qualifying rounds.

In 2024, Jasmine Paolini emerged victorious over Anna Kalinskaya in the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships, winning her second career singles title, and her first at the WTA 1000 level.

Apart from Raducanu's potential participation at the Dubai Tennis Championships, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Zheng Qinwen, Jasmine Paolini, and Elena Rybakina among others will compete in the tournament.

