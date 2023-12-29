"Enjoy the simple things" - Serena Williams shows her fun-loving side as she plays in daughter Olympia's ball pit

Serena Williams recently showed her playful side as she shared pictures of her playing in her daughter Olympia's ball pit.

Williams is a loving mother to her two daughters, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, and Adira River. The American has been spending quality time with her family in Florida, where she lives with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian Sr. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has been balancing her career, business, and motherhood, and has often shared glimpses of her life on social media.

In her latest Instagram post on Thursday, December 28, Williams showed a different side of her personality, as she relaxed and had fun in her daughter’s colorful ball pit. She can be seen lying on her back and tossing the balls in the air, with a big smile on her face.

"Sometimes you just have to take a step back to childhood and enjoy the simple things," Williams wrote.

"People know who Serena Williams is, no matter you are a sports fan or not" - Former WTA pro Jill Craybas

Serena Williams at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference, Miami

Jill Craybas recently reinforced Serena Williams' claim to being the greatest tennis player of all time (GOAT), transcending both men's and women's tennis.

During her career as a player, Williams exhibited an undeniable dominance on the court, amassing an impressive record. Her remarkable achievements include securing 39 Grand Slam titles combined, clinching four Olympic gold medals, and maintaining a stronghold atop the WTA rankings for a total of 319 weeks.

Craybas gave her opinion on the tennis GOAT debate on a recent episode of the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast. She said that when considering both singles and doubles accomplishments, Williams and Margaret Court stand as the greatest tennis players of all time, surpassing the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

"She [Serena Williams] is definitely at the top of the list and I think Chris [Bowers] makes a good point of maybe incorporating the doubles into the category a little bit more," Craybas said (at 7:45).

"If you talk about the top 3: Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, they didn't play doubles that often. I think if they did, there would've been a lot more numbers in their category as well. But, if we are talking about numbers, Serena definitely is one of the best, the highest in that category along with Margaret Court obviously, having 24-Grand Slam titles," she continued.

Craybas also said that the 42-year-old has a well-rounded character who has achieved fame not just in tennis but also in other fields beyond the sport.

"But you not only talk about the numbers, but the substance, the celebrity. I mean, I think Serena is one of those that transcended all of that, right? Went beyond sport," Craybas said (at 8:25).

"Even if you didn't watch tennis, people knew who she was. People know who she is, no matter you are a sports fan or not and that's a big deal. So, for me, that's what makes her one of the best in the world," she continued.

Serena Williams chose to retire in 2022 after a third-round defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas