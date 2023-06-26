Eugenie Bouchard delighted by Roger Federer and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gracing the Wimbledon courts

Eugenie Bouchard was thrilled to see Roger Federer and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, gracing the courts of Wimbledon ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Federer recently joined the Princess of Wales at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) to honor the hardworking ball boys and girls ahead of the grasscourt Major. They spent quality time with the ball kids, gaining insight into the dedication and effort required to perform their duties.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion and the Princess also exchanged a few shots with the ball boys and girls, engaging in friendly conversation and showing their appreciation for their invaluable contributions to the sport.

Kate Middleton, the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, adhered to Wimbledon's all-white dress code as she took to the court for a doubles match with Roger Federer. The duo engaged in a riveting rally, culminating in a winner from the Princess of Wales, eliciting cheers from the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

The official Wimbledon page shared a series of photos featuring the Swiss tennis legend and the Princess engaging with ball kids and participating in various events. These events included playing a few shots and feeding balls to the players, just like the ball kids do.

On Sunday, June 25, Bouchard took to social media to express her delight in seeing the photos of the 41-year-old and Kate Middleton. She even re-shared Wimbledon's post on her Instagram stories.

A glimpse into Roger Federer's exceptional performances at Wimbledon

Roger Federer's reign at the Wimbledon Championships commenced in 2003 when he triumphed over Mark Philippoussis in the final, securing his first Grand Slam title. He continued his dominance by successfully defending his title in 2004 and 2005, defeating Andy Roddick in the two finals.

The former World No. 1 defeated Rafael Nadal in consecutive finals in 2006 and 2007. Although he fell short in the 2008 final against Nadal, Federer made a strong comeback in the 2009 final, defeating Roddick once again. He won his seventh title at SW19 in 2012, where he triumphed over the home favorite, Andy Murray.

In 2017, the 20-time Grand Slam champion defeated Marin Cilic and clinched his eighth and final Wimbledon title. With that victory, he surpassed the previous record held by William Renshaw and Pete Sampras, who had each won seven titles at the prestigious grasscourt Major.

