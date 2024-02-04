Eugenie Bouchard hilariously reacts to her "red carpet headshot" featuring on her Dallas Open credentials

Eugenie Bouchard recently reacted to the picture used by the organizers of the 2024 Dallas Open on her credentials. The Canadian star is currently in Dallas and is set to compete in an exhibition match at the Women's Tennis Classic against former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki.

The 29-year-old has been ranked as high as No.5 on the WTA rankings and won her only WTA title at the 2014 Nurnberger Versicherungscup. She is also a one-time Grand Slam finalist and a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist.

Bouchard shared a humorous Instagram post, holding her Dallas Open ID card, revealing that the image used was a headshot from one of her red carpet photos.

“thank you @dalopentennis for putting a red carpet head shot,” Eugenie Bouchard captioned the picture on her Instagram Story.

Eugenie Bouchard hilariously reaction to her Dallas Open credentials

Bouchard has not played a professional match since the Abierto de Guadalajara in September 2023, where she was knocked out in the second round by Veronika Kudermetova. Bouchard struggled with form throughout the 2023 season, ending the season with a win-loss record of 11-11.

Eugenie Bouchard had her best Grand Slam record at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships

2020 Women's ASB Classic: (Getty images)

Eugenie Bouchard's best Grand Slam record was reaching the final of Wimbledon in 2014. By achieving this feat, she became the first Canadian-born player to reach the final of a Grand Slam singles.

Bouchard began her campaign by defeating Daniela Hantuchová in the first round, followed by Sílvia Soler Espinosa in the second round. She then defeated Germany's Andrea Petkovic in the third round and French tennis star Alizé Cornet in the round of 16.

Bouchard defeated Angelique Kerber in the quarterfinal before emerging victorious against Simona Halep in the semifinal. En route to the final, Bouchard defeated all her opponents in straight sets; however, she lost the title to Czech star Petra Kvitová.

In the same year, she had her best record at the Australian Open when she reached the semifinal before being defeated by the eventual champion Li Na. At the 2014 French Open, she reached the semifinal before being knocked out again by the eventual champion Maria Sharapova.