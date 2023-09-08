"Europe thought they would get peace after Serena Williams retired" - Tennis fans laud Coco Gauff for reaching US Open final

Coco Gauff booked her place in the US Open final with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Karolina Muchova in the semifinals on Thursday, September 7.

The sixth-seeded American previously beat the Czech in the final of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. She started this match brilliantly, racing to a 5-1 lead in the opening set. Muchova showed some fight towards the end, but Gauff won 6-4 to take the lead in the match.

The second set was halted for a while due to protests from environmental activists. Once play resumed, it proved to be an intense contest, particularly towards the end, with Muchova making Gauff fight for every point.

However, the latter converted her sixth match point to win the contest and reach her second Grand Slam singles final.

Tennis fans were impressed by Coco Gauff's performance and several took to Twitter to laud her on her victory. One fan implied that the teenager would make things difficult for the European players, claiming that Europe thought they would have peace following the retirement of Serena Williams.

"Europe thought they would get peace after Serena retired," the fan's tweet read.

One fan claimed that neither the protesters nor Karolina Muchova were able to prevent Gauff from reaching the US Open final.

"Neither climate activists nor Karolina Muchova could keep @CocoGauff from earning victory and a trip to her first #USOpen final of her career. Final score: 6-4, 7-5," the fan's tweet read.

One fan stated that Gauff would go all the way and win her maiden Grand Slam title.

"COCO WINNING IT ALL," the fan's tweet read.

Here are some more fan reactions to Coco Gauff's win over Karolina Muchova:

Coco Gauff to face either Madison Keys or Aryna Sabalenka in US Open final

Gauff during her US Open semifinal against Karolina Muchova

After beating Karolina Muchova, Coco Gauff will take on either second seed Aryna Sabalenka or 17th seed Madison Keys in the US Open final.

Gauff has a positive head-to-head record against Sabalenka, having won three out of five meetings between the two. Their last encounter came in the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells this year, with the Belarusian winning 6-4, 6-0.

On the other hand, Gauff has a 2-2 head-to-head record against Madison Keys. The two faced each other twice previously this season. She won 6-2, 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships, while Keys triumphed 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne.

Coco Gauff has won 44 out of 57 matches so far this season, with three titles to her name. Victory in the US Open final will see her lift her maiden Grand Slam title.

