"Even ITF don't rate Aryna Sabalenka's better performance in Slams";"This is robbery" - Iga Swiatek being crowned ITF World Champion 2023 baffles fans

Iga Swiatek beating out Aryna Sabalenka to be crowned the ITF World Champion for 2023 has left tennis fans baffled.

Swiatek secured the honor for the second year in a row thanks to her exceptional performance in the 2023 season. The Pole won a tour-leading six titles this year and boasted an impressive 68-11 win/loss record. Her successful title defense at the French Open, and victories at prestigious events like the WTA Finals and China Open underscored her dominance on tour.

The 22-year-old secured a 17-3 record at Grand Slam tournaments this season. She suffered a fourth-round defeat to Elena Rybakina at the Australian Open and lost to Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships. Subsequently, Iga Swiatek's title defense at the US Open came to an end in the fourth round, at the hands of Jelena Ostapenko.

Sabalenka, on the other hand, dominated Major tournaments this season, recording a tour-leading 23 match wins. The Belarusian kicked off the year by clinching her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. She also reached the semifinals of the French Open and Wimbledon Championships. Furthermore, the 25-year-old delivered an impressive performance at the US Open, narrowly falling short against Coco Gauff in the final.

Given Sabalenka's more consistent showing at the Majors in 2023, which are organized and sanctioned by the ITF, several fans were perplexed by the Belarusian losing out to Iga Swiatek.

"Sorry Ignation but for once, imma have to say Aryna is the clear winner for this," a fan commented.

"Now this one is a robbery lol. It’s clear who did better in ITF tournaments this season, Sab deserved this and Iga WTA player of the year but hey," another fan chimed in.

Other fans joked about the ITF itself overlooking Sabalenka's superior performance compared to Swiatek at the Major tournaments this season.

"Iga wins this too. Even ITF don't rate Aryna better performance in slams over Iga season," a fan shared.

"So even for ITF two Slam semis and final was not enough to won," another fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Iga Swiatek: "I probably came to terms that Aryna Sabalenka will become No. 1 in the end"

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka locked in a fierce battle for the World No. 1 ranking towards the end of the season. The Pole ultimately secured her second consecutive year-end No. 1 finish with her undefeated run at the WTA Finals.

However, in a recent interview, Swiatek admitted that before her title-winning run at the China Open, she had resigned herself to losing the year-end World No. 1 ranking to the Belarusian.

"Before the tournament in Beijing, the probability that I would return to this place was so small that no one expected it, and neither did we. I've probably come to terms with the fact that Aryna will become number one at the end of the year," Iga Swiatek told Eurosport (translated from Polish).

"She deserved it too, she had a great season. She won the Australian Open and was in the semifinals of two other Grand Slam events. I just preferred to focus on other things because the pressure of being a leader was a bit overwhelming," she added.

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka faced off in three tour-level encounters this season. While the Belarusian triumphed in the Madrid Open final, Swiatek claimed victory in the Stuttgart Open final and WTA Finals semifinals.