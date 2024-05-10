"Even Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic & Rafael Nadal played a s**tload" - Andy Roddick urges Jannik Sinner to 'hustle' if he wants to be World No. 1

Andy Roddick recently expressed his views on Jannik Sinner's hip injury, and what it means for his prospects to rise to a career-high World No. 1 position later this year. The American also claimed the Italian must follow the blueprint of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer — all of whom played a bucketload of tournaments in the first year they occupied the apex of the ATP rankings.

Sinner seemed on course for a deep showing at the Madrid Open last fortnight. However, a hip injury derailed the 22-year-old's campaign, forcing him to withdraw ahead of his quarterfinal match against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Jannik Sinner later told Express that while his hip was a bit fragile since the beginning of the European claycourt season, heavy gym workouts during his Madrid campaign caused the issue to worsen. The Italian subsequently withdrew from his home Masters-level event in Rome, also casting a shadow of doubt over his chances to do well at the French Open.

Against that background, Andy Roddick has critiqued the World No. 2's approach towards accumulating good results this season. Speaking on his podcast, the American opined that no player besides Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in their peak would get away with becoming World No. 1 despite playing a light schedule (Jannik Sinner, in retrospect, has played 19 events on the ATP Tour in 2024).

Moreover, Roddick also insisted that the likes of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer were wise enough to balance the number of tournaments they entered and their respective physical conditioning the first time each of them rose to No. 1. According to the 2003 US Open winner, Sinner must prepare for tournaments in the same vein as them.

"Sinner this week got hurt, aggravated his hip doing full gym workouts during Madrid, because there's no other time for him to do it. And the guy wants to be No. 1 in the world," Andy Roddick said on the Served with Andy Roddick podcast (19:49).

"To be No. 1, if you're not Federer and Novak, you have to play tournaments, you have to run up the scoreboard. Not everyone is Novak and wins 3/4 Majors in a year to be ranked No. 1," he added.

Roddick continued:

"That's not a realistic thing. Especially when you're trying to get there for the first time," he added (20:20). "You have to hustle, even Roger, even Novak, even Rafa played a s**tload of events to get to No. 1 in the world [the first time around]. Sinner has to play these Masters 1000's."

Andy Roddick on Jannik Sinner's Italian Open withdrawal: "There's also a fine line where you have to play matches"

Jannik Sinner hits a forehand at the 2024 Madrid Open

While Andy Roddick sympathized with Jannik Sinner worsening his hip midway through the Madrid Open, he did maintain the Italian should've focussed more on getting match practice.

"The fact that Jannik Sinner feels the need to do a full gym workout during a tournament to the point of intensity where you're hurting your hip, it's just tough, but it sucks. Because, I mean, they have to do it," Andy Roddick said (20:46).

"You have to do the work, but there's also a fine line where you have to play matches. Probably shouldn't be doing both in the same week. There's a lot of stress that goes along with both of these things," he added.

Jannik Sinner currently holds 8,860 points in the ATP rankings, which is only 1,040 less than World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. The 22-year-old could occupy the top spot in 2024, provided Djokovic's form doesn't improve.

When asked about the possibility of becoming No. 1 right after his maiden Major title victory in Melbourne, Sinner gave quite a humble response. However, he isn't very far from achieving the above feat two months later.

"There are many differences between the top 5 in the world, the top three and then number 1. For now, I am number 4," Sinner said in February. "The first objective is to move forward in small steps. In the meantime, we are approaching position number 3."