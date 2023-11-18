"Every decision Rafael Nadal makes is going to be with the date circled for the French Open" - Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick recently weighed in on Rafael Nadal’s return to action during the 2024 season, which is likely to be his last. The American also emphasized on the Spaniard’s highly-anticipated French Open campaign.

Nadal recently announced that he will be finalizing his 2024 comeback dates in the coming days. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been out of action since suffering a hip injury at the Australian Open. He has since undergone an arthroscopic hip surgery, and is now back to training.

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick was elated by Nadal’s latest update, where the latter stated that he will be announcing his return date soon. He expressed his happiness about the Spanish legend getting a chance to draw the curtain on his career on his own terms.

“That’s huge. The best thing that we can wish for as fellow players and analysts is someone finish on their own terms; not be forced out of the sport that they brought so much joy to, based on an injury or based on not being able to get back from an injury,” Roddick said during his recent Tennis Channel appearance.

He then went onto discuss Rafael Nadal’s potential schedule and a possible return at next year's Australian Open. Roddick said that he expects Nadal to participate in a precursor event to get a few matches under his belt before the Slam.

“I will say, I don’t know whether or not he’s gonna play Australia, (but) if he does decide to play the Australian Open, I would fully expect him to play either a 250 or something to get the matches in before that Grand Slam,” the 2003 US Open champion said.

“I don’t think that he will play the Australian [Open] if he can’t get some reps in, at least at a two-out-of-three sets level before entering the mess of the three-out-of-five.”

The American also pointed that Nadal's schedule is likely to revolve around the French Open, given the 14-time champion’s success rate at the Major.

“Every decision he makes is going to be made with the date circled for the French Open. That’s the one that’s gonna dictate every decision he makes. ‘Am I healthy enough? Is this gonna be beneficial for my one last run at Roland Garros?,’” Roddick explained.

Rafael Nadal - "I am not going to surpass Novak Djokovic's 24 Grand Slams"

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the 2022 French Open

Rafael Nadal recently made some admissions about his Grand Slam tally ahead of his 2024 comeback.

Nadal, who has scripted a legendary career despite it being laden with injuries, said that he is now does not expect to return to his highest level. He also accepted that he won’t be outstripping his arch-rival, 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic, in the Grand Slam race.

“I am not going to surpass them [Novak Djokovic's 24 Grand Slams]. I don't think we are in that position. I live a reality very different,” the Spaniard confessed during a media interaction at the Teknon Tennis Clinic in Barcelona (translated from Spanish via Eurosport).

The former World No. 1 said that his primary goal is to renew his passion for the sport.

“I haven't played for a year and for me, personal success is maintaining the enthusiasm to do it again,” Rafael Nadal added.

