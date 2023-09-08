Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle has responded to the online backlash she faced for her alleged lack of enthusiasm during his matches at the 2023 US Open.

Riddle posted a defiant message saying that she is unfazed by the hateful comments from “incels” on the internet.

Riddle was targeted by a comedian named Brett Forte, who posted a TikTok video in which he accused her of caring more about her YouTube vlog than her boyfriend’s performance.

“This girl pisses me off. This is the worst girlfriend in tennis. This is Taylor Fritz’s girl. She cares more about her YouTube vlog than she does her boyfriend winning a point," Forte said. "Look my eyes are bloodshot. I am angry. Cause every match she sits there – no emotion, no fight. If you’re not gonna cheer for me in my box, I am not touching yours.”

Forte also claimed that Riddle showed no emotion or fight during Fritz’s quarterfinal match against Novak Djokovic, in which he lost in straight sets.

“This is so f*cked up. This is that girl again. So, he’s gonna miss this backhand here. Boom. He’s mad, he’s angry. He needs encouragement. He needs anything, but this look right here. Come on! F*cking stand by your man. Oh she’s all upset, cause ‘There goes my vlog.’ F*ck you,” he continued his rant.

The comedian even criticized her for attending another player’s match (Carlos Alcaraz) and said that he would dump her if he were Fritz.

“Unacceptable. You better be coming to my matches and my matches only. If I f*cking see you in the stands for Alcaraz, we’re done. You put that in the vlog, okay? We’re done,” he said.

Riddle did not remain silent and decided to address the controversy in her own way. She posted a sassy picture, with the caption reading:

"me walking into matches when every incel on the internet is ripping my life apart 😘💕."

Morgan Riddle on Instagram

Fritz also backed Riddle amid the controversy. The American said he was happy with her and his team’s encouragement during his matches.

"It's annoying if my team cheers for me when I miss, I want some support when I win big points and they always give it," he commented.

Taylor Fritz's comment on Tiktok

The 25-year-old also pointed out that Forte had taken down his comment where he had called him a “loser.”

"I called him a loser and he deleted my comment," he posted.

Taylor Fritz on Tiktok

Riddle and Fritz have been dating since 2020 and have often shared their love for each other on social media. They also collaborate on Riddle’s YouTube channel, where she posts vlogs about their travels and lifestyle.

"We’re both really focused on our careers and I don’t even know when we’d have time to get married" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle at Laver Cup 2022

Morgan Riddle recently shared details of her and Taylor Fritz's future aspirations, including the prospect of marriage and their shared ambition to nurture any daughters they might have into professional tennis athletes.

In a recent interview with Tatler magazine, Riddle acknowledged that while they both envisioned getting married eventually, their primary focus at the moment was on their respective careers.

"That’s the plan at some point but I’m in no rush. We’re both really focused on our careers and I don’t even know when we’d have time to get married. We do want to have girls and have them be tennis players," she said.

Taylor Fritz's run at the 2023 US Open came to an abrupt end in the quarterfinals, as he was defeated by Novak Djokovic in straight sets (6-1, 6-4, 6-4).