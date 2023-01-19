"Every legend isn’t a hero, Chris Evert is definitely both" - Tennis world thanks American icon for sharing her story of cancer recovery

In an attempt to raise awareness about cancer and its early diagnosis, Chris Evert shared her difficult but victorious journey, at the end of which the iconic player beat the disease.

Evert's younger sister, Jeanne, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2018 and succumbed to the disease at the age of 62 in February 2020. This compelled the doctors to test other siblings as they found out that Evert had a genetic mutation (BRCA-1) that led to her sister's demise. The former World No. 1 credited Jeanne as well as the advanced sciences for her early detection, therefore saving her life.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion went through six rounds of chemotherapy before being declared cancer free at the end of last year. Her doctor told her that there was a 90% chance that the cancer would not return due to an early diagnosis.

"My sister's journey saved my life, and I hope by sharing mine, I just might save somebody else's. When I talk to people about genetic testing, so many people say, "It's too scary to know." I'm here to tell you, it's scarier not to," Evert wrote in a note, and shared the news with her followers on Twitter.

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert



espn.com/tennis/story/_… Want to share this with all of you. It’s been quite the year, and I am feeling very grateful! Want to share this with all of you. It’s been quite the year, and I am feeling very grateful! 🙏❤️espn.com/tennis/story/_…

The entire tennis world, including former players Billie Jean King and Amelie Mauresmo, along with journalists and fans applauded and thanked the 68-year-old American for sharing her story and inspiring others to take action at the earliest.

"Every legend isn’t a hero. Chris Evert is definitely both. Thank you for your brave testimonial about you and your sister Jeanne and for tirelessly continuing to pour your heart into uplifting the world around you. All the best in your continued recovery," a fan tweeted.

Cʜᴜᴄᴋ ᴅᴏᴜɢʟᴀs ✪ @ChuckDouglas_ @ChrissieEvert Every legend isn’t a hero. Chris Evert is definitely both. Thank you for your brave testimonial about you and your sister Jeanne and for tirelessly continuing to pour your heart into uplifting the world around you. All the best in your continued recovery. @ChrissieEvert Every legend isn’t a hero. Chris Evert is definitely both. Thank you for your brave testimonial about you and your sister Jeanne and for tirelessly continuing to pour your heart into uplifting the world around you. All the best in your continued recovery.

"Sending love to you Chrissy," Maresmo wrote.

"Thank you for being so brave and strong and for sharing your story to raise awareness about cancer and genetic testing for family members. You’re a hero Chrissy Evert," another tweet read.

Jane Doe ⚢ @IsleLesbos @ChrissieEvert @WTA Thank you for being so brave and strong and for sharing your story to raise awareness about cancer and genetic testing for family members. You’re a hero Chrissy Evert! @ChrissieEvert @WTA Thank you for being so brave and strong and for sharing your story to raise awareness about cancer and genetic testing for family members. You’re a hero Chrissy Evert!

Here are some more reactions:

Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert



I witnessed through my own wife, the toll cancer takes even among those who prevail. I'm truly impressed with your courage and thankful you have survived @ChrissieEvert and that you have encouraged so many others.

Joanne C. Gerstner @joannecgerstner @ChrissieEvert Chrissie, I am glad that science and your sister’s legacy will save your life. There is power in knowing and making the choices. Wishing you speedy healing and a complete recovery. @ChrissieEvert Chrissie, I am glad that science and your sister’s legacy will save your life. There is power in knowing and making the choices. Wishing you speedy healing and a complete recovery.

Mike Lupica @MikeLupica Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert



Once you are a champion you stay a champion. I always loved Chrissie's talent. I love her heart even more

Patty910 @Patty9102



Your story will most likely save lives - to that a world of thanks!! @ChrissieEvert Thank you for sharing your story - and such a story it is. I wondered why you weren’t on the AO ESPN coverage….now I know! I wish you well in your recovery and continued cancer free good health to you!Your story will most likely save lives - to that a world of thanks!! @ChrissieEvert Thank you for sharing your story - and such a story it is. I wondered why you weren’t on the AO ESPN coverage….now I know! I wish you well in your recovery and continued cancer free good health to you! Your story will most likely save lives - to that a world of thanks!! ❤️

Stacey @IceIceStacey @ChrissieEvert Thank you for sharing this Ms. Evert. My stepmom is currently battling ovarian cancer and going into round three of chemo next week. Also have a friend who has it. There needs to be more talk and focus on women’s health in the U.S. @ChrissieEvert Thank you for sharing this Ms. Evert. My stepmom is currently battling ovarian cancer and going into round three of chemo next week. Also have a friend who has it. There needs to be more talk and focus on women’s health in the U.S.

Simone Fishburn @FishburnSimone Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert



A legend showing why she's a legend. @ChrissieEvert brings home the importance of molecular diagnostics, using her personal story to help others make good decisions. Thank you.

"I will always have a heavy heart. I will never heal from losing Jeanne" - Chris Evert

Chris Evert Hosts Tennis Clinic

In the column she penned, Chris Evert revealed that she has just one more surgery scheduled later for completing her recovery process -- an "easy" task, according to her doctors. Despite all that, the American missed her sister Jeanne, stating that she will always have a "heavy" heart, while at the same time cherishing the help she gave her through the timely diagnosis.

"I have one more surgery left to complete reconstruction. They say this part is easy, but I can assure you, the last five years have not been," Chris Evert said. "As relieved as I will be to get to the other side of this, I will always have a heavy heart. I will never heal from losing Jeanne, and I will never take for granted the gift she gave me in the process.

