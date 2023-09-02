“Every match I smell it, it’s not a surprise they were complaining about” - Jelena Ostapenko on smelling weed during US Open matches

Jelena Ostapenko, following her third-round victory over Bernarda Pera at the US Open 2023, commented on the peculiar scent of marijuana that's been noticeable during her matches.

"Every match I smell it. It's not a surprise they were complaining about," Ostapenko said during her post-match press conference.

This comment comes amid reports from several other players of smelling marijuana while competing on Court 17.

Ostapenko went on to discuss the distractions, from noisy fans to unexpected smells, that players have to navigate when competing at the US Open.

"Yeah, today there was a little bit crazy situation, yeah, when a fan was shouting during the serves, which he's not supposed to do," she added.

The World No. 12 also talked about the fan who disrupted her concentration during the third set.

"I was leading 4-1 in the third set, and then suddenly, I served a serve and he started to shout like crazy," she noted. "Of course, the chair umpire told him to be quiet."

Aside from the unusual distractions, Jelena Ostapenko assessed her performance thus far in the tournament, including the challenges of dealing with a Grand Slam atmosphere.

"It's never easy to play in the third round. Everybody wants to win. But even some games I didn't play my best, but I managed to win. I think that's one of the most important things," she stated.

Ostapenko is set to face world No.1 Iga Swiatek in the next round, a match she anticipates will be challenging but also an opportunity for her to play freely.

"I mean, she's playing quite consistent. She's winning a lot of matches. It's also not easy to be No. 1 because everybody obviously wants to beat you. I probably will take advantage of that."

Further, Jelena Ostapenko remains undaunted and clear about her strategy and is clear about where her attention is.

"I'm just going to play my game and focus more on myself. For sure, it's going to be a difficult match. On the other hand, I have nothing to lose, and I'm already in the fourth round. I think it's a good achievement, especially at the end of the year. I'm just going to play my best," she said, pointing to her first-strike ability as one of her strengths.

Jelena Ostapenko calls for removal of a loud fan during tense match

In an intense period during a recent US Open 2023 match, Jelena Ostapenko signalled for the ejection of a disruptive spectator. Ostapenko was leading with a score of 4-1 in the final set against Bernarda Pera and was preparing to serve when she decided she had had enough of the fan's incessant shouting.

Ostapenko gestured vehemently with her racket after the fan continued to be noisy, despite having been warned by the chair umpire.

The 26-year-old tennis star then approached the area where the disruptive individual was sitting and signalled for him to exit the venue. Dressed in a white t-shirt and white cap, the fan vacated his seat while sipping a beverage, as the rest of the spectators erupted in applause.

Ostapenko subsequently went on to win the match with scores of 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. This event added to the list of dramatic incidents that have occurred on Court 17 this year.

According to Ostapenko, she was already leading in the final set when the fan started shouting multiple sentences, even after the umpire had requested him to maintain silence. She stated that the fan departed only after the chair umpire's additional warning.

Looking ahead, Jelena Ostapenko is set to face world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the tournament's fourth round.