Bianca Andreescu has joked about how she managed to startle her team during her second-round win at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Andreescu defeated Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(7), after an intense battle lasting two hours and 46 minutes on Friday. Throughout the match, Andreescu appeared to be in total control, only to find herself on the brink of defeat.

However, in a stunning turn of events, the Canadian executed a remarkable comeback after trailing 5-2 in the third set, ultimately securing the win.

During her post-match press conference, Bianca Andreescu was asked to give her thoughts from gliding to victory to teetering on the edge of defeat and ultimately overcoming the odds to secure the win. She expressed that it was undeniably a fierce battle from start to finish.

The former US Open champion mentioned that the match evoked memories from 2019. At that time, Andreescu faced numerous challenges and found herself in similar situations but she managed to rally back and fight her way from those tough positions.

"Today was definitely a battle from the start to the finish, even in the first set. They were very close games," she said. "I just told myself I have to keep fighting. I kept saying, It's not over till it's over."

"It really brought back good memories from 2019 because I remember being down a lot in that year, and, you know, coming back and fighting my way through. So I'm very pleased," Andreescu added.

Bianca Andreescu humorously recounted the craziest moment during her match against Kalinina. When the Canadian found herself on the brink of defeat, she glanced at her team, only to discover their faces flushed red as if they were experiencing multiple heart attacks.

"Then looking at my box and everyone is like completely red and having like multiple heart attacks," Andreescu added.

Bianca Andreescu will take on Ons Jabeur in the third round at Wimbledon 2023

Bianca Andreesu at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Bianca Andreescu will lock horns with sixth seed Ons Jabeur in the third round of Wimbledon 2023. This encounter comes on the heels of their exceptional performances in their respective second-round ties at the prestigious All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Jabeur emerged victorious in the second round by defeating Chinese qualifier Zhuoxuan Bai in a commanding display, ending the contest with a resounding 6-1, 6-1. Prior to that, she defeated Poland's Magdalena Frech with a solid 6-3, 6-3 scoreline.

On the other hand, Andreescu successfully advanced to the third round by edging out Anhelina Kalinina 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(7). Earlier, the Canadian faced a tough challenge against Hungary's Anna Bondar, which ultimately ended in Andreescu's favor with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 scoreline.

Ons Jabeur and Bianca Andreescu have only faced each other once before, at the Rogers Cup in Montreal. In that match, Jabeur emerged victorious, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1.

The pair's upcoming third-round match at Wimbledon 2023 will be their first meeting on a grasscourt.

Poll : 0 votes