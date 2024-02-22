"Everyone has their own perception" - Carlos Alcaraz weighs in on Rafael Nadal calling Novak Djokovic 'the best in history'

Carlos Alcaraz has given his views on the GOAT debate after Rafael Nadal recently called Novak Djokovic the best player in tennis history.

Last year, Djokovic equaled Margaret Court's record for most singles Majors (24) in tennis history, which is also an Open Era record. With respect to 'big titles' (Grand Slams, ATP Finals, Masters 1000s, and Olympic gold) won, Djokovic (70) is well ahead of Nadal (59) and Roger Federer (55).

Rafael Nadal recently hailed longtime rival Djokovic as the best player in the sport's history, stating that the statistics back up that claim.

"I believe that numbers are numbers and statistics are statistics and, in that sense, I think he has better numbers than mine and that is indisputable. It is not beneath me nor do I have an ego big enough to try to disguise a reality that is not. This is the truth," he told Diario AS. (via CNN)

"I think that with respect to titles, Djokovic is the best in history and there is nothing to discuss in that," he added.

When asked to give his views on the same, rising Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz stated that while statistics show Djokovic is a step ahead of Nadal and Federer, it is not easy to pick between the trio.

"Everyone has their own perception of things. For some it is Djokovic the best, for others it is Rafa, for others it is Federer. Rafa said that it is Djokovic at the level of numbers and I also think so. At the level of numbers, Djokovic is the best in history, there is no doubt about that. I think to say who is the best is something that goes beyond the numbers. All three are there and for me all three are the best," he told MARCA.

After retirement in Rio, Carlos Alcaraz targets Indian Wells and Las Vegas exhibition with Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the 2024 Australian Open.

At the ongoing ATP 500 event in Rio de Janeiro, Carlos Alcaraz picked up an ankle injury during his tournament opener, which forced his mid-match retirement.

Facing Thiago Monteiro in the opening round of the Rio Open, Alcaraz twisted his ankle in the first game of the contest. After getting some treatment off the court, he resumed the match and managed to break Monteiro's serve to take the lead.

However, the injury continued to trouble him and he eventually retired from the clash with the scoreline reading 1-1.

Later, after undergoing an MRI scan, the 20-year-old announced that he had a Grade II lateral sprain which could keep him on the sidelines for a few days. He also assured fans that he will be back on the tennis court in Las Vegas, where is to face Rafael Nadal in an exhibition match on March 3. He also confirmed his participation in the Indian Wells Masters.

"I just had an MRI on my ankle after yesterday's injury. After the meeting with my doctor Dr. Lopez Martinez and my physiotherapists Juanjo Moreno and Sergio Hernandez the diagnosis is a grade II lateral sprain. I have a sprain that will keep me out for a few days! See you in Las Vegas and Indian Wells,” Carlos Alcaraz said.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here