"Everything that it took for Novak Djokovic to get to where he is now, that’s what Carlos Alcaraz is striving for" - Jimmy Connors

Jimmy Connors believes that Carlos Alcaraz is striving to do the same things Novak Djokovic needed to do to reach his current position.

This year, Alcaraz successfully bounced back from his disappointing semifinal exit at the French Open by clinching the title at the Wimbledon Championships. The Spaniard beat Djokovic 1-6, 7-6 (8), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in a thrilling final.

Connors believes that Djokovic still has a lot to offer to the game and expressed his admiration for the budding rivalry between Alcaraz and the Serb. He also expressed his desire to witness Djokovic's battle against younger opponents and strengthen his place at the top.

"Fight off the youth. Beating guys that are 15, 16, 17 years younger than you. It just goes to show where your game is and what you are and what you’re willing to give," Connors said on a recent episode of the 'Advantage Connors' podcast.

Connors emphasized that the passion, dedication, and attitude required for Novak Djokovic to reach his current position are precisely what Carlos Alcaraz aspires to achieve.

"Every time you walk out there that your game is able to stand up to the new youth, that your attitude and your passion is standing up to the same youth – to that youth who has that at a younger age," he said.

"Everything that it took for Djokovic to get to where he is now, that’s what Alcaraz is striving for. You look back and say that kid’s got exactly what I did, what I had and what I was looking for."

"It's crazy that Novak Djokovic said that" - Carlos Alcaraz on Serb's assessment of his game after Wimbledon final

2023 Wimbledon Championships

Carlos Alcaraz's performance in the 2023 Wimbledon final once again mesmerized the tennis world. Even Novak Djokovic was left in awe of the Spaniard's extraordinary talent.

In his post-match press conference, Djokovic highlighted the "complete" nature of Alcaraz's game. He even proclaimed that the Spaniard embodied the finest qualities of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and himself.

Alcaraz concurred with the 23-time Grand Slam champion's remarks about him being a well-rounded athlete. He expressed his confidence, stating that he possessed the essential physical and mental strength, as well as the necessary skill set, to succeed on the big stage.

The two-time Grand Slam winner added that he wanted to be a complete "Carlos Alcaraz" over anything else.

"It's crazy that Novak Djokovic said that, honestly," Alcaraz said. "But I consider myself a really complete player. I think I have the shots, the strength physically, the strength mentally enough to (indiscernible) these situations."

He continued:

"I don't know. Probably he's right. But I don't want to think about it. I'm going to think that I'm full Carlos Alcaraz, let's say, but probably I have some great ability from every player."

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis