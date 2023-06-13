"Exactly what I wanted at the beginning of the season" - Novak Djokovic glad to start year with 2 Grand Slams out of 2

Novak Djokovic has shared his thoughts on what it truly meant to him to win the 2023 French Open title. Following his triumph at Roland Garros, the Serb claimed his 23rd major title, surpassing the record for the most Grand Slams won by any man in the Open Era.

Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 in three hours and 13 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier in the final. Despite a strong start from Ruud, the World No. 1 showed his mettle by rallying back from a 1-4 deficit in the first set by playing a stunning tie-break. He continued to dominate in the second and third sets, unleashing a barrage of impressive shots, ultimately sealing his record-breaking victory.

In a recent interview, Novak Djokovic expressed his immense pride in winning the French Open title. He stated that his main goal at the beginning of the season was to clinch as many Grand Slams as possible.

With two out of two Grand Slams under his belt (the Australian Open and the French Open), Djokovic couldn't be happier with his performance.

"Well I feel very proud, also tired. I need some recovery time. But it has been an amazing couple of weeks for me here in Paris, and also the first two Slams won this season," he said. "So it’s exactly what I wanted at the beginning of the season, to try to win as many Grand Slams as possible, and I've won two out of two, so the things cannot go better."

The 36-year-old expressed that his victory at Roland Garros was particularly gratifying, as the courts of Paris have historically been a challenge for him. Djokovic shared that he considers winning the French Open title to be a sweeter triumph than any of his other Grand Slam victories.

"Because Roland Garros, out of four Grand Slams, was always the most difficult for me to win. So that’s why it makes it even sweeter. Having history on the line in a match like that yesterday with all the people in the stands," Djokovic said.

During the trophy presentation ceremony that followed his victory over Casper Ruud in the 2023 French Open final, Novak Djokovic expressed his immense gratitude for having won 23 Grand Slam titles throughout his career.

The Serb was overjoyed after his triumph, and described it as an "incredible feeling."

"I am beyond fortunate in my life to win 23 times Grand Slams. It's an incredible incredible feeling. I have to say that I am very proud and happy to be here on this very special court,” he said.

Novak Djokovic has now joined Serena Williams as the player with the most Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era - 23.

His recent victory at the French Open has placed him in an exclusive group of people who have won all four Grand Slams at least three times.

