Tennis fans around the globe have expressed delight at Iga Swiatek interacting with American actress Zendaya after her 2024 Indian Wells title triumph.

Zendaya and her boyfriend Tom Holland attended the Indian Wells women's singles final on Sunday, March 17. The Hollywood power couple cheered for Swiatek as she squared off against Maria Sakkari for the title.

Swiatek eased past her opponent, 6-4, 6-0, to register her second title at the WTA 1000 event. Following her win, the World No. 1 shared some quality time with Zendaya. She chatted over the American's upcoming tennis-themed movie 'Challengers'.

"I was just happy that she's enjoying tennis and she's having this movie with a tennis theme coming out. So that should be really exciting. She can practice with me anytime if she wants," Swiatek said as per WTATennis.com.

Tennis fans on social media were ecstatic after seeing Swiatek interact with Zendaya. One fan said that they were more excited about the duo's interaction than the Pole's title triumph, and opined that such conversations were what the WTA needed.

"Why am I kinda more excited about this than about Iga winning Indian Wells lmfao... like this is exactly what WTA needs," the fan wrote on X.

Another fan stated that the duo looked "cute" giggling together.

"So cute seeing them giggling together I'm weeping," their tweet read.

One fan said:

"I just want you you to know that watching these two standing together is very good for my health."

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Iga Swiatek on her title-winning campaign at Indian Wells: "I'm happy I could improve during the tournament"

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Iga Swiatek admitted that her title-winning campaign at Indian Wells presented its share of difficulties. During her press conference, the Pole expressed delight at working her way through such troubles through the tournament.

"Even thought this tournament looked like, the scores maybe I had everything under control, it wasn't from the beginning to end so easy. So, I'm happy I could improve during the tournament," Swiatek said.

The World No. 1 maintained that her wins over Marta Kostyuk and Sakkari in the semifinal and final respectively have boosted her confidence.

"I felt really good on the last two matches, big amount of confidence. I'm really proud of myself. Right now, I just feel I've done really good work," she added.

Iga Swiatek will next compete at the Miami Open and will commence her campaign on Friday, March 22, facing the winner from the first-round clash between Camila Giorgi and Magdalena Frech.