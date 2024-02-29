Andy Roddick's recent comments on the rivalry between Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer, collectively known as the Big 3, has caused a buzz among tennis fans on the internet.

In the latest episode of the Served with Andy Roddick podcast, former World No. 1, Roddick, compared Djokovic's arrival in tennis to Yoko Ono's in pop culture. Ono was married to John Lennon, who was a member of one of the most iconic bands in the music industry, The Beatles.

Ono, a Japanese artist, was widely blamed by fans for the group's breakup, with Lennon quitting the band in 1969. Roddick claimed that the Serb effectively broke the already complete Federer-Nadal rivalry in a similar fashion, which led to fans abhorring him.

"I feel like Novak is the guy who broke up The Beatles. He is like tennis' Yoko Ono. He is the one who we didn't want, didn't need. We had the rivalry [Federer-Nadal], we had the lefty-righty. We had the contrasting styles," Roddick said.

"Then all of a sudden, this cyborg robot, but also someone who plays with a lot of emotion, comes in and is like, 'I'm not buying into the hype. I am complete. You can't go through me, you can't go around me. I'm gonna take the punches from these guys'. It was weird. It was almost like the kind of mainstream not tennis-centric fan was kinda mad at him for it," Roddick added.

Tennis fans on Reddit reacted to Roddick's statement with one of them saying:

"I still do. I know it's irrational. I know it doesn't make sense But f**k Djokovic. Look what he did to my boys."

A second fan claimed that Nadal was the one whom Federer's fans targeted until the Serb arrived.

"Federer fans were big mad at Nadal until the coming of Djokovic. Rafa was the barbarian keeping civilized Roger off the prized Grand Slam. There was a real rivalry, evolved in a bromance," the fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions:

Andy Roddick struggled against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal but fared better against Novak Djokovic

Andy Roddick is a former World No. 1

Even though Andy Roddick quit tennis in 2012 (turned pro in 2001), relatively earlier than his contemporaries, he had his fair share of on-court clashes against Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer.

Roddick struggled against Federer big time as he could only manage three wins from his 24 battles with the Swiss. Moreover, Federer trounced Roddick in seven finals, including three at Wimbledon in 2004, 2005, and 2009.

The American first faced Nadal during his title defense at the 2004 US Open and secured a 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 win. He won two more matches against Nadal but, in turn, the Spaniard won seven to take a 7-3 lead in terms of the head-to-head.

Roddick played against Djokovic for the first time in 2007. It was for a spot in the semifinal of the Canadian Open, but he failed as the Serb won the match 7-6(4), 6-4. However, he eventually ended as the leader of their head-to-head account, which stands at 5-4 in his favor.

