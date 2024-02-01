Former World No. 13 Nick Kyrgios has highlighted the importance of mental fortitude, specifically pointing out Novak Djokovic’s approach.

While Kyrgios has been away from the men’s tour due to injury, Djokovic was recently seen competing at the 2024 Australian Open. The Serb looked destined to capture his 11th title in Melbourne, but suffered a surprise defeat at the hands of Jannik Sinner in the last four.

Kyrgios, who has been brewing a solid friendship with Djokovic in the last few months, stressed on the significance of mental toughness on his social media account. He shared a clip of the World No. 1 underlining his approach towards challenging situations, and strongly agreed to his point of view.

“Fuc**** facts,” - Nick Kyrgios quoted on his Instagram story, while sharing a clip of Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios shares a clip of Djokovic on his social media

Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, shared his perspective on how to overcome adversity in the video shared by Kyrgios. The Serb also shed light on the quality he feels differentiates ordinary players from distinctly successful competitors in the world of sports.

“I might appear locked in but trust me there is a storm inside me and the biggest battle is always within. I don't like this kind of a mindset which I see in a lot of sports is that just think positive thoughts, be optimistic, there is no room for failure, there is no room for doubts and stuff like this. You know it's impossible. You are a human being,” Novak Djokovic said

“The difference I guess between the guys who are able to be the biggest champions and the ones that are struggling to get to the highest level is the ability to not stay in those emotions for too long. So for me it's really relatively short.. As soon as I experience it, I acknowledge it, I maybe burst and scream on the court. Whatever happens but then I'm able to bounce back and reset,” he added

"Jannik Sinner could be the new Novak Djokovic"- Nick Kyrgios

2022 Miami Open - Day 9

Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios feels that Jannik Sinner could be the new Novak Djokovic on the men's tour.

Sinner has kept a low profile on the ATP tour in the last few years and has been focused on finding his top potential. His hard work eventually paid off at the Australian Open, as the Italian overpowered the men's draw to capture his maiden Grand Slam title.

Kyrgios, who took up a part-time commentating job at the event, gushed about the youngster's sensational performance in Melbourne. He congratulated the Italian for his success and felt that Sinner could be the next Novak Djokovic on tour.

"I just love the fact that Sinner compared. I love that comparison. He’s like him and Novak play similar. I can see it. After today, I definitely think that Sinner could be the new Novak. I mean [Carlos] Alcaraz obviously he's got that X factor maybe a little bit more flamboyant with his game style but Sinner is solid," Nick Kyrgios said (via Eurosport).

The Australian also appreciated Sinner's attitude towards the game and said that the Italian thoroughly deserves all the accolades.

"He's just always willing to learn and get better. I've been keeping my eye out on him for the last year or two and he deserves all the success that's going to come his way and I'm sure that we're gonna see him in many more finals. That's for sure," he added.