"F**king fascist" - Martina Navratilova calls out Donald Trump-loyalist for controversial arrest threat to Illinois Governor

Martina Navratilova condemned White House adviser Stephen Miller after he threatened to arrest Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker for interfering with the immigration raid conducted by ICE officers. The Trump government deployed Border Patrol and ICE officers in a major immigration-enforcement operation to target undocumented immigrants with criminal records, and others. The Chicago area has been patrolled by officers in what was described as an effort to reduce crime. The Illinois governor previously termed the situation as 'chaos' due to the constant clashes between demonstrators and agents. Also, he issued a message to federal law enforcement and military troops, saying:&quot;Get out of Chicago. You're not helping us&quot;Recently, in a conversation with Fox host Will Cain, White House adviser and Trump loyalist Stephen Miller warned that anyone, including Pritzker, could be arrested for engaging in what he described as criminal activity for opposing the actions of the Trump administration.&quot;So if you engage in a criminal conspiracy to obstruct the enforcement of federal immigration laws or to unlawfully order your own police officers or your own officials to try to interfere with ICE officers or even to arrest ICE officers, you’re engaged in criminal activity..&quot;Martina Navratilova, the 18-time Grand Slam winner and one of the leading figures of women's tennis, and a vocal critic of Trump, denounced Miller's comments and wrote:&quot;F**king fascist&quot;Another right-wing supporter added:&quot;Go learn what the word means..&quot;The Czech-American called the response 'idiotic' and schooled the X user, writing:&quot;What an idiotic response. Thanks for the lecture. My parents and grandparents lived through WWII. Try again with your history lesson.&quot;Martina Navratilova previously called out Trump for initiating a movement to remove slavery exhibits from the National Parks in the US. Martina Navratilova claimed that Donald Trump is instrumental in destroying the nationNavratilova at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals: Singapore 2016 - Day Seven - Source: GettyTrump and the White House advisers attended a televised Homeland Task Force meeting, where Stephen Miller praised the US President for saving the nation when 'child trafficking', and 'sex trafficking' were at their peaks and the US was nearing death. Reacting to it, Martina Navratilova accused Trump of single-handedly destroying the nation, commenting:&quot;Oh FFS. This country has been fine for 250 years… it’s a work in progress that trump is single-handedly destroying… and that’s not me saying it- it’s literally hundreds of millions of people saying it.&quot;Navratilova was born in Czechoslovakia and became a U.S. citizen in 1981. However, after Trump was reelected president this year, she revealed that she no longer feels the U.S. is a democratic state.