"Father Time has the best chance of beating Novak Djokovic at this stage" - Martina Navratilova on Serb finding 'secret sauce' to longevity

Martina Navratilova has opined that Novak Djokovic has figured out how to be at his best despite his advancing years.

Djokovic has won 12 Majors since turning 30, which is a record (men and women) for the Open Era. Serena Williams is the only other player to win 10 Grand Slams in her 30s.

In comparison, Rafael Nadal, who is a year older than Djokovic, has won eight Majors in his 30s. On the other hand, only four of Roger Federer’s 20 Grand Slams came in his 30s - the same as Rod Laver and Ken Rosewall.

Last year, the Serbian won three Grand Slams (Australian Open, French Open, and US Open) and came very close to completing a Calander Grand Slam, falling to Carlos Alcaraz in the final at the Wimbledon Championships.

Former World No. 1 Navratilova has stated that Djokovic has figured out how to be at his best in his late 30s and that not many have a chance against him, especially in best-of-five setters.

"He's found the secret sauce to longevity and really being able to peak for the Major. That's what tennis has become all about, just the Majors. So then you really schedule yourself perfectly and Novak has found the perfect sauce, so I don't see anybody beating him unless they get a lot better, especially three out of five," she said on the Tennis Channel Live Podcast.

"Two out of three? A lot of people had a chance. Three out of five? He is so efficient in the way he plays with his stroke production, he doesn't have to run around his backhand to forehand. So he's really, really efficient and energy conservation. And then he presses the court so much, he gets everybody else. So tired that even if they get two sets, they cannot get three. Father Time has the best chance of being Novak Djokovic at this stage," she added.

Novak Djokovic begins Australian Open title defence with 1R win against Dino Prizmic

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2024 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic began his 2024 Australian Open campaign with a win against Dino Prizmic on Sunday, January 14.

Prizmic, who made it to the main draw after coming through the qualifying, gave Djokovic a run for his money, before going down 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4. Their four-hour, one-minute contest is now the longest first-round match of the 37-year-old's career.

In the second round, the World No. 1 will face Alexei Popyrin, who defeated wild card Marc Polmans 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-2 in his opening-round contest.

