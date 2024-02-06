Erling Haaland recently claimed that Novak Djokovic was his favorite athlete from sports outside football. The Serb's fans were subsequently overjoyed at the Manchester City striker's admission, using it for bragging rights over Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's fans.

Haaland recently sat down for a candid interview with Man City Podcast and an excerpt of the interview was later posted online by one of the 24-time Major winner's fan pages. In the video, the 23-year-old professed his admiration for the World No. 1, praising his authentic personality and career achievements.

"I like Djokovic. I think he's good. He's being himself and yeah, what he's achieved is also amazing, coming from nowhere and from his country," Erling Haaland remarked.

Erling Haaland's endorsement of Novak Djokovic soon began making waves on X (formerly Twitter), prompting his fans to pick on Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, two of the Serb's biggest rivals.

One even suggested that the duo of the Spaniard and the Swiss, colloquially called 'Fedal', never had the same level of influence as the 24-time Major winner, writing:

"Fedal never had this pull. Not lying."

Another fan, meanwhile, humorously expressed pride in liking Erling Haaland, writing:

"I knew I liked Erling for a reason."

Amidst all the goading, one fan did retain a sense of humor as they wrote:

"Okay buying him (Haaland) back on my FPL (Fantasy Premier League)."

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

"Thank you bro" - Novak Djokovic to Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland was acknowledged by the World No. 1

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, eventually got wind of Erling Haaland's positive comments about him. The Serb thanked the Norwegian on X, writing:

"Thank you bro @ErlingHaaland."

There are plenty of commonalities between the two athletes. Both of them hail from a country that doesn't have a rich history in their respective sports. The Serb and the Norwegian also have offbeat personalities, which often ticks off a large section of fans and pundits.

More importantly, both Djokovic and Haaland dominated their respective sports last year. While the 36-year-old won three of the four Majors and became the oldest year-end World No. 1, the 23-year-old won the 2022-23 Premier League title with Manchester City and scored a record-breaking 36 goals in league matches.

The Serb and the Norwegian have a mountain to climb this year, though. While the World No. 1 will be looking to put aside a shock loss in the semifinals of the Australian Open, the 6'4" striker will be eager to guide Manchester City to a fourth consecutive Premier League title.

