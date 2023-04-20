Create

"Feel sorry for Nick Kyrgios, always desperate to talk himself up" - Tennis fans react to Aussie's latest attempt at one-upmanship over Andrey Rublev

By Pranjali P.
Modified Apr 20, 2023 11:28 GMT
Nick Kyrgios seemingly downplayed Andrey Rublev
Nick Kyrgios seemingly downplayed Andrey Rublev's Monte-Carlo Masters triumph with latest post

Tennis fans are less than impressed with Nick Kyrgios’ recent attempt at one-upmanship over Andrey Rublev.

Rublev clinched the biggest title of his career yet at the recently-concluded Monte-Carlo Masters. This was the World No. 6’s third Masters 1000 final, having finished as the runner-up at the same event in 2021 as well as the Cincinnati Masters the same year.

The Monte-Carlo Masters glory accounts for Rublev’s 13th career title and his fourth on clay. The nine other titles of his career have come on hard courts.

The Russian, who has consistently been among the world's top 10 players since 2020 and has a career-high ranking of World No. 5, was congratulated by numerous peers and colleagues, including Novak Djokovic, Victoria Azarenka and Boris Becker, for his victory.

Kyrgios, meanwhile, chose to post a snippet from his win against Rublev at the 2022 Miami Open instead of congratulating him.

"Tryna get my body right, I know what I'm capable of doing," he wrote in his caption on Instagram.

The post rubbed tennis fans the wrong way and many ridiculed the Aussie for his seemingly self-seeking response to Rublev's achievement.

One fan suggested that Kyrgios was “insecure” for his implications.

Nick Kyrgios is yet to start his 2023 campaign

Nick Kyrgios previous singles&#039; match was a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion Taylor Fritz at the 2022 Japan Open
Nick Kyrgios previous singles' match was a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion Taylor Fritz at the 2022 Japan Open

Nick Kyrgios hasn’t played a competitive singles match since reaching the quarterfinals at the Japan Open in October 2022.

The Aussie was set to commence his 2023 campaign by representing his country at the United Cup but pulled out of the tournament as he looked to recover from an ankle injury ahead of the Australian Open.

However, Kyrgios failed to recover in time and had to withdraw from the Adelaide International 2 as well as the Melbourne Major.

The World No. 24 then underwent a knee procedure, which has seen him out of action ever since. Kyrgios is currently recuperating and has resumed training, but is yet to announce a comeback date.

