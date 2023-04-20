"Feel sorry for Nick Kyrgios, always desperate to talk himself up" - Tennis fans react to Aussie's latest attempt at one-upmanship over Andrey Rublev

Tennis fans are less than impressed with Nick Kyrgios’ recent attempt at one-upmanship over Andrey Rublev.

Rublev clinched the biggest title of his career yet at the recently-concluded Monte-Carlo Masters. This was the World No. 6’s third Masters 1000 final, having finished as the runner-up at the same event in 2021 as well as the Cincinnati Masters the same year.

The Monte-Carlo Masters glory accounts for Rublev’s 13th career title and his fourth on clay. The nine other titles of his career have come on hard courts.

The Russian, who has consistently been among the world's top 10 players since 2020 and has a career-high ranking of World No. 5, was congratulated by numerous peers and colleagues, including Novak Djokovic, Victoria Azarenka and Boris Becker, for his victory.

Kyrgios, meanwhile, chose to post a snippet from his win against Rublev at the 2022 Miami Open instead of congratulating him.

"Tryna get my body right, I know what I'm capable of doing," he wrote in his caption on Instagram.

The post rubbed tennis fans the wrong way and many ridiculed the Aussie for his seemingly self-seeking response to Rublev's achievement.

One fan suggested that Kyrgios was “insecure” for his implications.

“Andrey wins MC and NK couldn't help just post this on IG. How insecure you have to be?” the fan wrote.

Gerda Pardiac @GerdaPardiac Andrey wins MC and NK couldn't help just post this on IG.



Another fan labeled Kyrgios' dig at Rublev as an act of “desperation” and highlighted the Aussie’s poor record on clay.

“Desperate to get the attention lol. This man is in panic cuz oh wait, Andrey just won a masters title on clay surfaces and everyone congratulated him, while NK will never get that since he always skipped to play there. Forever clown,” the fan said.

Another fan said that Kyrgios was jealous of Rublev’s accomplishments.

Kyrgios, who has a career-high ranking of World No. 13, hasn’t found success at Masters 1000 events. The Aussie reached a solitary Masters 1000 final - at the Cincinnati Masters in 2017 when he lost to Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets. Moreover, all of the Aussie’s seven career titles have come on hard courts.

“All i see is jealousy,” the fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from Twitter:

Benhanen 🐊 @kela9123 Kyrgios maintains his brand of insecurity and boneheadness with pitch-perfect balance.



He posts a video of himself beating Rublev on hc, a day after Rublev wins big on clay. Kyrgios maintains his brand of insecurity and boneheadness with pitch-perfect balance.He posts a video of himself beating Rublev on hc, a day after Rublev wins big on clay. https://t.co/nXTQ9mnsR7

S.S @write2swagatam @kela9123 Shouldn't be near any clay tennis court in foreseeable future, that pathetic cement merchant @kela9123 Shouldn't be near any clay tennis court in foreseeable future, that pathetic cement merchant

Sylvia 🌻 @melodymakernz @jessica4stein Kind of feel sorry for him in a way, always so desperate to talk himself up. @jessica4stein Kind of feel sorry for him in a way, always so desperate to talk himself up.

Jess 🍵 @jessica4stein @melodymakernz The fact that he doesn't realize what a loser he is as well. @melodymakernz The fact that he doesn't realize what a loser he is as well.

Krista @BwehRublev

Nick Kyrgios is yet to start his 2023 campaign

Nick Kyrgios previous singles' match was a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion Taylor Fritz at the 2022 Japan Open

Nick Kyrgios hasn’t played a competitive singles match since reaching the quarterfinals at the Japan Open in October 2022.

The Aussie was set to commence his 2023 campaign by representing his country at the United Cup but pulled out of the tournament as he looked to recover from an ankle injury ahead of the Australian Open.

However, Kyrgios failed to recover in time and had to withdraw from the Adelaide International 2 as well as the Melbourne Major.

The World No. 24 then underwent a knee procedure, which has seen him out of action ever since. Kyrgios is currently recuperating and has resumed training, but is yet to announce a comeback date.

