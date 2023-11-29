"Feels like a targeted omission at this point" - Novak Djokovic losing out ATP Sportsmanship Award nomination to Carlos Alcaraz and others annoys fans

Novak Djokovic's absence from the 2023 ATP Awards nominees for the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award has stirred discontent among tennis fans.

While Djokovic's coach, Goran Ivanisevic, bagged a nomination for the ATP Coach of the Year, the Serb himself did not make the list of nominees for the Sportsmanship Award. Instead, the contenders for the prestigious award feature Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Hubert Hurkacz and Grigor Dimitrov.

While some fans submitted their picks for the award, others expressed their annoyance over the perceived snub towards the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

"Novak didn’t get the Sportsmanship Award nomination once again? Feels like a targeted omission at this point," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Novak never in one of these, like clockwork," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

One fan sarcastically proposed renaming the award the 'No-Novak Award,' suggesting that Djokovic's apparent repeated exclusions from such honors was what motivated him to pursue more objective accolades.

"Should change this to No-Novak Award! Dont give him an award - C’mon won’t nominate him? Such a BS. Now we know what motivates him - [Awards] which isn't subjective- gotta win!," the fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Novak Djokovic has already shown that he is prepared to win the four Grand Slams and the Olympic gold, but we are here to prevent it" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz is currently in Mexico for an exhibition event, where he has disclosed his aspirations for next year. The Spaniard expressed his determination to match and surpass his 2023 performance in the busy schedule ahead.

"With the Games in the summer, after Wimbledon, it's going to be a tough season, like all the ones I've done so far. We're going to try to get strong, get in the best possible shape, to try to make it the same or better than this season," he told the Mexican press (translated from Spanish via Madrid Actual).

The World No. 2 deemed winning the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics to be his primary goal for the upcoming season.

"And try to bring a medal to my country. That is what I would like the most and for which we are going to work," he added.

Alcaraz also issued a warning to Novak Djokovic, who has made no secret about his ambition to triumph in Paris next year. The 20-year-old declared his intention to thwart the Serb's quest for winning all four Grand Slams and the Olympic gold.

"2024, with the Games, is going to be a special year for everyone, players, athletes, for people who love sports. Djokovic has already shown year after year that he is prepared to win the four 'Grand Slam' and the Olympic gold, but we are here to prevent it. It is going to be a very intense 2024," he said.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis