Felix Auger-Aliassime shines at the Dior men’s summer 2024 show in Paris

Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime made a stylish appearance at the Dior men’s summer 2024 show in Paris on Friday night.

The World No. 12 became a Dior ambassador in April 2023, joining British sensation and 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu.

The 22-year-old was invited by Kim Jones, Creative Director for Dior menswear, to the recently held Dior Homme Spring Summer 2024 show in Paris. The tennis star was seen at the event sporting a stylish Dior suit with a white cardigan and shirt underneath.

Auger-Aliassime posted pictures from the fashion show on his Instagram story on Friday, June 23.

Felix Auger-Aliassime on Instagram

Felix Auger-Aliassime struggle with injury and his tournament withdrawals

Felix Auger-Aliassime in 2023 Australian Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime's struggle with injuries this year have led to multiple tournament withdrawals. The Canadian withdrew from the Monte Carlo Masters in April and the Lyon Open in May 2023 due to a shoulder injury. His shoulder injury cast doubt on his chances at the French Open as well, where he reached the fourth round in 2022 before losing a close contest to Rafael Nadal.

The 22-year-old was seeded 10th at the 2023 event and faced a tough draw, facing Fabio Fognini in the first round. Auger-Aliassime lost to the Italian veteran in straight sets.

The World No. 12 admitted that he was not in good shape physically or mentally in the aftermath of his opening match loss at the 2023 French Open. Auger-Aliassime revealed in a press conference that he was still dealing with a shoulder injury and a sickness that kept him awake all night. He said that his shoulder was “not great” and that he felt ill and crampy after one set.

“Yeah. I mean, the shoulder is not great, but that wasn’t the issue today,” he said. “I got a bit sick last night, didn’t really sleep. Yeah, sick all night. That’s just a reality. I mean, I woke up this morning trying — I mean, it’s like I’ve been struggling with a few things, and it’s like, can you believe it, I get sick the day before my match?”

The Canadian’s shoulder injury has also forced him to withdraw from two grass-court tournaments so far Auger-Aliassime withdrew from the Halle Open, where he was a quarterfinalist in 2022, and the Libema Open, where he was a semifinalist in 2022. His withdrawal from these events will not only affect his ranking points but also greatly impair his preparation for Wimbledon. The grass court Major begins on July 3rd.

