"First it was Agassi-Sampras, then Federer-Nadal, then Djokovic, now it will be Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner" - Juan Martin del Potro

Juan Martin del Potro recently claimed that the rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will define the current era of men's tennis, while also comparing the duo to some great match-ups from the past.

Alcaraz and Sinner have given fans some of the highest-quality matches of the 2020s. The two players are tied 4-4 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour and have split their two Major encounters at the 2022 US Open and 2022 Wimbledon.

Their most recent clash came at last month's Indian Wells Masters, where Carlos Alcaraz overcame a set deficit to beat Jannik Sinner 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 en route to the ATP Masters 1000 title. More importantly, he also broke the Italian's 17-match unbeaten streak in 2024 with the win.

That said, the 22-year-old overtook his younger rival to become the new World No. 2 in the ATP rankings in early April. Consequently, Sinner is the top seed at this week's Madrid Open (in the absence of World No. 1 Novak Djokovic) and can meet the second-seeded Spaniard in the championship match.

With a possible rivalry for the ages brewing, former pro Juan Martin del Potro recently sat down with Madrid Open's Twitch to discuss the future of men's tennis. The 2009 US Open champion began by praising Alcaraz's maturity, which he found to be beyond the two-time Major winner's years.

He then went as far as to assert that his rivalry with Sinner will likely emulate those between Big 3 members Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, and the one that Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi had in the last century.

"I love seeing Carlos Alcaraz because he has a freshness and naturalness when walking on the court that makes him look like a 30-year-old guy who has been on the circuit for ten years and is super young," Juan Martin del Potro told Punto de Break.

"He is going to be very good for tennis, that face-to-face against Sinner. A rivalry that tennis constantly had is going to happen," he added. "First it was Agassi-Sampras, then Roger-Rafa, then Novak. And now it will be the two of them."

Carlos Alcaraz on Jannik Sinner: "Right now he's the one who's better"

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner embrace after their 2024 BNP Paribas Open clash

Carlos Alcaraz has been in the Major winners' circle for nearly two years, thanks to his 2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbledon triumphs. While Jannik Sinner had been playing catch all this while despite being older than the Spaniard, he finally announced himself at the head of the table by winning this year's Australian Open.

Sinner would follow up his Melbourne exploits by winning the Rotterdam Open in February. These results prompted Alcaraz to give the Italian his due back then, as he admitted to Marca that the latter was the more in-form player in 2024.

"I'm not surprised because he's [Jannik Sinner is] a hard worker. If I want to match his level, I have to work hard because right now he's the one who's better," Carlos Alcaraz told Marca in February. "It's good for tennis that there's another young player like him who wins Grand Slams."

Carlos Alcaraz is defending his 2023 Madrid Open crown at the Caja Magica this week and will be eager to bridge the ATP rankings points gap between him and Jannik Sinner. While the Spaniard will have a rematch with last year's finalist Jan-Lennard Struff for a place in the Round-of-16, the Italian will face Russia's Pavel Kotov in the third round on Monday (April 29).