Novak Djokovic's seemingly difficult path to the ATP Masters 1000 title at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati has sparked a discussion among tennis fans.

Following his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships final, Djokovic will make his return to the court in Cincinnati. The Serb, who has won the prestigious tournament in 2018 and 2020, will be aiming to win a record-extending 39th ATP Masters 1000 title.

Following a bye in the first round, Djokovic will commence his campaign against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round. Subsequently, the Serb is expected to face Alex de Minaur, Cameron Norrie or Gael Monfils in his third-round clash.

The 36-year-old is likely to set up a thrilling quarterfinal clash against Jannik Sinner. In the event of an early exit for the Italian, the Belgrade native could find himself taking on Taylor Fritz in the last eight.

Looking ahead to the semifinals, the second seed could face Daniil Medvedev or Holger Rune before setting up a blockbuster final clash with Carlos Alcaraz. Should the World No. 1 suffer an early exit, Stefanos Tsitispas, Casper Ruud or Andrey Rublev could potentially challenge the Serb for the title.

Reacting to Djokovic's "brutal" projected path to a potential third Cincinnati Masters trophy, several fans expressed their delight at the Serb facing a tough challenge en route to the title.

"Djoko will be tested in cincy. Love to see it," a fan tweeted.

Screengrab from Twitter

"Thank god first time in his life he ain't got a Mickey Mouse path but it's okay US Open gonna do him a favor," another fan chimed in.

Screengrab from Twitter

However, other fans argued that the draw would prove to be tougher for Djokovic's opponents due to their participation in the Canadian Open, giving the well-rested Serb an advantage.

"I think it's brutal for the guys in the list above! :-) Djoker has been resting and getting ready for the battle. Mission US Open," a fan commented.

Screengrab from Twitter

"I wouldn't call this brutal. Most of these players will arrive tired, while Novak is fresh," another user posted.

Screengrab from Twitter

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Screengrab from Twitter

Screengrab from Twitter

Screengrab from Twitter

Screengrab from Twitter

Screengrab from Twitter

Screengrab from Twitter

Novak Djokovic has won the Cincinnati Masters title on two previous occasions

Western & Southern Open - Day 10

After previously suffering losses in five Western & Southern Open finals, Novak Djokovic won his maiden Cincinnati Masters title after defeating Roger Federer 6-4, 6-4 in the 2018 final. With his win, the Serb became the first player to complete the career Golden Masters in singles, having won all nine ATP Masters 1000 events over his career.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion claimed his second title at the event after defeating Milos Raonic 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the final. With his historic victory, the 36-year-old completed the double career Golden Masters.

Having missed the tournament in 2021 and 2022, Novak Djokovic will be on the hunt for his third title at the event, which is scheduled to be held from August 12-20.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis