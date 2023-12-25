"First trip post op" - Emma Raducanu departs for New Zealand for tennis comeback at ASB Classic 2024

British tennis player Emma Raducanu has departed for Auckland, New Zealand, to take part in the ASB Classic, scheduled to begin on January 1, 2024.

Raducanu has been out of on-court action since a Round-of-32 loss to Jelena Ostapenko at the Stuttgart Open in April 2023. She was scheduled to compete at the Madrid Open but pulled out of the tournament to treat injuries on her wrist and ankle. She underwent surgeries on both wrists and her left ankle.

Consequently, the Brit missed the remainder of the 2023 season in order to gain full recovery. She is set to make her comeback at the ASB Classic in Auckland and will be joined by the likes of defending champion Coco Gauff, Elina Svitolina, and Caroline Wozniacki.

The 21-year-old recently took to Instagram to announce her departure from London to the island nation in the South Pacific. She posted a number of photographs, including one in which she could be seen holding her passport and a handbag.

"Memorable moment, off for my first trip post op & feeling good!! bye London," Emma Raducanu captioned her post.

"Emma Raducanu’s a potential to probably win another Slam" - Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud

According to three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud, Emma Raducanu is a favorite to win another Major tournament. She already has the 2021 US Open title under her belt.

“She’s [Emma Raducanu is] a potential to probably win another Slam I think, for sure. If she’s doing a good pre-season,” Casper Ruud told the Daily Express recently.

The Norwegian praised Raducanu for her "explosive" style of play, which was on display during her title-winning campaign at Flushing Meadows two years ago. He said:

“[It’s] explosive. And I think also if you see her moving around on the court, she’s really good. When we watched her win the US Open, that was something that stood out.

“I saw she was hitting some incredible passing shots on the slide and stuff when she won, so that is what impressed me and of course she has all the shots in the bag. I think she has potential because she can move well and hit the ball well.”

Ruud himself has come within touching distance of winning a Major trophy thrice. In 2022, he lost two finals at the Slams to Rafael Nadal (French Open) and Carlos Alcaraz (US Open). His latest runner-up finish came against Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros in 2023.