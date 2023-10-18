"For Pokemon GO" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle hilariously teases him for being more into gaming than tennis training during Tokyo trip

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle poked fun at the American for his love of the augmented reality game Pokemon GO. She teased him over social media saying that he prefers running for the Pokemon over his training for the ongoing 2023 Japan Open. The tournament commenced on Monday, October 16, and will conclude on October 22.

Riddle is a social media influencer and shares her views of the tennis world through various platforms. Ever since the duo began dating, she has been accompanying Fritz on tours and is frequently seen in his player box, cheering and supporting him.

Riddle posted a picture of Fritz on Instagram where the World No. 10 can be seen outside a building, looking directly into the camera. Commenting on the setting and his expressions, Riddle hilariously captioned the picture with a mock conversation between them.

"I've sprinted this entire area before." "Oh for training?" "No for Pokemon GO," read Taylor Fritz's girlfriend's mock conversation for a fun dig at him.

Screengrab from Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's post

Fritz is scheduled to play Shintaro Mochizuki next, in the second round of the 2023 Japan Open on Thursday, October 19.

Taylor Fritz progresses to 2R of Japan Open

Taylor Fritz at the 2023 Shanghai Masters

Top seed Taylor Fritz progressed to the second round of the 2023 Japan Open. The American opened his campaign with a convincing straight-set victory over Australian Cameron Norrie. Fritz belted out 13 aces to close the match, 6-4, 6-3, in his favor in one hour and 21 minutes.

The World No. 10 is the defending champion at the tournament. He lifted the trophy after overcoming his compatriot, Frances Tiafoe in last year's finals.

This year, Fritz triumphed at the Delray Beach Open and the Atlanta Open and will be eyeing his third title at the tournament.

In an on-court interview after his first-round win, Fritz reflected on his performance and said:

"It was really close to lose the first set. I was thinking it was going to be a three-setter," Fritz said. "I was lucky to get the break back in the first and then I felt my level picked up and I started playing a lot more smoothly."

A deep run at the tournament will also give the American a possibility of making it to the ATP Finals at the end of the year. He is 145 points behind Holger Rune, who currently occupies the last qualification spot.