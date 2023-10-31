Tennis fans have reacted in droves to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's idea of sharing a drink with 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal after their retirement.

Speaking on a French TV show C a Vous, Djokovic said that while Nadal may not be a friend, there is massive respect between the two.

"Rafael Nadal is a very special player for me, he’s not really my friend but we have respect for each other. I hope that after our career, we can have a drink on the beach, talk about life," he said.

Tennis fans have taken to Reddit to share their approval of the 24-time Grand Slam winner's retirement plans. One user opined that Djokovic and Nadal are quite alike.

"Honestly would be lovely to see them just chilling together once their competitive careers are officially over. I think they're alike in many ways," the user posted.

Another user emphasized that the Serb and the Spaniard are legends of the game and have helped develop the sport.

"Would honestly love them to sit and chat about tennis. Djokovic may be clear by accomplishments but when they're both on their absolute day there is ALMOST nothing separating them. Two legends. Two GOATs. These guys shaped tennis. Forget individual records, neither would what they are without the other," the user wrote.

"For all the s**t Djoker takes, he truly seems like a stand up guy. I am always fascinated when I hear him speak, and find him general outlook and reflections admirable."

A brief look into Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal's rivalry

The duo pictured at the 2012 French Open

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have built one of the sport's most remarkable and intense rivalries.

They've battled it out in 59 tour-level matches, with Djokovic holding a slim 30-29 lead overall. The Serb also has a 15-13 edge in tour-level finals. However, in Grand Slam matches, Nadal maintains an advantage, leading 11-7 overall and 5-4 in Major finals.

The Serb has won 24 singles Major titles, including ten Australian Open, four US Open, three French Open, and seven Wimbledon victories. He also finished as the runner-up on 12 occasions.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard has won 22 Grand Slam singles titles, including two Australian Open, a record 14 French Open, two Wimbledon and four US Open triumphs and finished as the runner-up on 8 occasions.

In a statement earlier this year, the reigning US Open champion referred to Nadal as his "best" and "biggest" adversary in the sport. He also conveyed his deep admiration for their legendary rivalry.

"Well, best rival that I ever had, biggest rival that I ever had. We played, what, 59 times against each other, I mean, the most that any two players faced each other in the history of the game," the Serb told Tennis TV.

