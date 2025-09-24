  • home icon
  • "Frances Tiafoe is a disgrace to tennis" - Fans react in shock after American suffers 4th straight loss, exits Japan Open in first round

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Published Sep 24, 2025 14:12 GMT
Frances Tiafoe is on a four-match loss streak | Getty
Fans were shocked after Frances Tiafoe faced his fourth consecutive loss and was ousted by Marton Fucsovics from the Japan Open. The American was ranked 11th in July but has witnessed a steep fall to World No. 29 in September.

Tiafoe's 2025 has been underwhelming to say the least. He has faced early losses in the majority of events he has played. His best result came in Houston, where he lost in the final of the ATP 250 event. The American also managed a good run at the French Open, which helped him get to World No. 11.

However, in recent months, Tiafoe’s form has dipped. Since Wimbledon, he has managed an 8-7 record and is currently on a four-match losing streak. He fell to Jan-Lennard Struff in the US Open third round, then lost both of his singles rubbers at the Davis Cup Qualifiers against Jiri Lehecka and Jakub Mensik.

Most recently, Fucsovics staged a 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 comeback win over the American in Tokyo. Frustrated after squandering his lead, Tiafoe smashed his racket before shaking hands with the Hungarian at the net. His result was posted online, and fans were shocked and angered by the American's performance.

"Tiafoe is the worst top 10 in history. Guy is a disgrace to tennis," one fan wrote.
"So easy to bet against Tiafie 😂" another fan wrote.
"Smashing your racket like that is so embarrassing. Worse than what lululemon is doing to him with those outfits my god," a third fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions to Frances Tiafoe's latest loss.

"He need to take his sorry a** to a challenger tournament man," one fan wrote.
"Does he consider fucsovics another clown?... I think he does... Frances is so overrated.." another fan wrote.
"Always looks like he plays like he don't give a f**k," yet another fan wrote.

After Japan Open 1R loss, Frances Tiafoe still has 160 points to defend in 2025

Frances Tiafoe at the 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers - Source: Getty
Frances Tiafoe’s struggles in 2025 have continued with a first-round exit at the Japan Open. The American, who usually thrives during the US Open swing, failed to deliver this year and has already dropped significant points.

After the Tokyo loss, he still has 160 points to defend this season. Last year, Tiafoe picked up 50 points in Shanghai after a second-round win before bowing out in the third. He earned another 50 in Almaty with a similar run. In Vienna, he collected 50 more after winning his opener but losing in the second round.

In Paris, he added just 10 points with a first-round loss. If he fails to defend these results, Tiafoe risks sliding further down the rankings and could fall out of the Top 30 for the first time since 2022.

Aliasgar Ayaz

An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda.

