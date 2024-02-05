"Frances Tiafoe lights up the room"; "Don't know how he's so positive all the time" - Caroline Wozniacki, Eugenie Bouchard sing praises of American

Caroline Wozniacki and Eugenie Bouchard recently showered rich praise on Frances Tiafoe during a fun media segment at the 2024 Dallas Open.

Tiafoe, ranked 14th in the world, has not had the ideal start to the year, having lost two of his four matches thus far. The American's last loss came in the second round of the Australian Open. He will be hopeful of turning his season around at this week's Dallas Open, where he is seeded first.

2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki and former World No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard were recently invited by the ATP 250 tournament's organizers to take a round of rapid-fire questions about several male players. Frances Tiafoe's name eventually came up, prompting the duo to give their views on the American.

Wozniacki began by insisting that the 26-year-old always gives off an easy-going disposition, and that he always 'lights up the room'. Bouchard seemed to agree with the Dane, expressing surprise at the American's attitude.

Here is how the exchange between the two went down (01:05):

WOZNIACKI: "Frances Tiafoe, he's always in a great mood. There is very little that can bum him out, and he always shows up and lights up the room.

BOUCHARD: "I agree. He's always smiling. I don't know how he's so positive all the time."

Tiafoe, meanwhile, will be eager to improve on his career-best result at the Dallas Open in the 2024 edition. He reached the quarterfinals in his only appearance at the ATP 250 tournament last year, losing to fellow American J.J. Wolf in three sets.

Frances Tiafoe looking to restore parity this year after a tough 2023 season

Frances Tiafoe struggled with his form towards the end of last year, losing seven of his last ten matches in 2023. Although the American broke into the men's top 10 rankings for the first time, he dropped out soon enough and ended the season at No. 14.

Tiafoe did achieve an impressive feat though, winning a title on each of the three prevalent surfaces on the ATP Tour. The American first won the 2023 United Cup with Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula, and Madison Keys in January, before reigning supreme at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships three months later.

Tiafoe's most recent title victory came at the Stuttgart Open, which contributed to him achieving a career-best ranking of 10. He, however, looked far from his best during the season. He even failed to defend his 2022 semifinalist points at Flushing Meadows, as he lost in the last four against the unseeded Ben Shelton, and ended the year with a 40-21 singles record.