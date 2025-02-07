"Frances Tiafoe is one of the worst players currently"; "Attitude is the issue" - Fans react to American's 'terrible' Dallas Open 2R exit

Fans were unimpressed by Frances Tiafoe suffering another early exit this season. The American was ousted in the second round of the 2025 Dallas Open by Yoshihito Nishioka after going a set up.

On Thursday, February 6, Tiafoe took on World No. 67 Nishioka in the second round at the Centre Court in Dallas. The Japanese faced an American competitor for the second time in a row after he defeated Brandon Nakashima in the first round.

Tiafoe began the match on the front foot, bagging the first set 6-3. However, Nishioka was not to be denied as he added another victory over an American by claiming the next two sets 6-4 and 6-3 respectively.

The World No. 18 now holds a 3-3 record in the 2025 season and fans started questioning his consistency, attitude, and focus. One fan blatantly claimed:

"Tiafoe is one of the worst players currently"

Another fan pointed out his consistency issues, writing:

"This has a little bit of Frances being Frances. He's dazzling and terrible at once. I can relate 😂"

One fan believes the 27-year-old's attitude is causing his downfall.

"I'm really starting to feel like Tiafoe's attitude is the issue. It feels like since that USO run it got to his head and he's more preoccupied on looking cool than to play good tennis."

Some fans pointed to Frances Tiafoe’s strong track record at the US Open, where he has reached two semifinals and a quarterfinal, suggesting that he only delivers his best performances on that stage.

"If you know tennis you know Frances is bad most of the time but every once in a while he’ll make a deep run , predominantly at a US Tournament," one fan wrote.

"Being a Frances fan is so exhausting, one of those guys you know is so much better than the way he plays (unless he’s in NYC), another fan wrote.

One fan called the American's start to the 2025 season "terrible."

"What a terrible start to the year for Frances," they wrote.

Frances Tiafoe holds a 3-3 record in the 2025 season after Dallas Open 2R upset

Frances Tiafoe has consistently won his opening matches at three tournaments this season and lost in the second round. At the Brisbane International, he defeated Adam Walton in straight sets but Giovanni Mpetshi-Perricard took the American out.

At the Australian Open, Tiafoe powered through an illness to defeat Arthur Rinderknech in the first round. However, Fabian Marozsan got the better of him in the second round with both matches ending up five-setters.

Most recently, fifth seed Tiafoe got the better of Taro Daniel in the first round and faced another Japanese opponent Yoshihito Nishioka in the second. However, Nishioko ousted the American to advance.

