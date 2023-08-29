"Frances Tiafoe is right" - Taylor Fritz echoes compatriot's admission about the sacrifices & there being nobody to 'lean on' as they reach US Open 2R

Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe are through to the second round of the 2023 US Open. Following their respective wins, the two Americans spoke about the commitment and the discipline that is required for tennis players to become successful in the sport.

Tiafoe beat compatriot and wildcard entrant Learner Tien 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 in the US Open first round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday. He earned a victory over. Meanwhile, Fritz defeated fellow American Steve Johnson 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

After his US Open first-round victory, Frances Tiafoe was asked about the life lessons he learned while playing tennis. In response, the 25-year-old acknowledged the individuality of the sport and reflected on the level of sacrifice and commitment it takes in order to be able to challenge fellow competitors.

“The game of tennis, I mean, it's just you. You can't lean on anybody. You've got to have a level of discipline. You've got to do it the days you don't want to do it. You've got to sacrifice. You can't do what everybody else is doing. You can't hang out with your friends maybe all the time,” the World No. 10 said in his presser.

“You've got to be obsessed with it. You've got to eat, sleep, breathe -- I mean, it's got to mean that much to you. Otherwise, these other dudes, Euro dudes or North American dudes, love it and they'll pass you,” Tiafoe added.

Taylor Fritz agreed with the compatriot’s take and also noted the players need to sacrifice their social lives due to the brutal scheduling and the practically non-existent off-season.

“Frances is right. You're not going to make it if you don't just commit to it and love it, and now with traveling it's tough to have a social life. It would be nice if it was kind of similar to other sports where there is a bit more of an offseason so you get that time to relax, but we get, like, four weeks and if you're not training in three of those four weeks then you're going to show up and you're not going to have fun when you start the next year,” he said, smiling.

Fritz, however, conveyed that despite the circumstances, he is grateful to be in the position he is in, after all the sacrifices he made.

“There is things that I think we all want to change with it to allow ourselves to have more time to spend at home and with friends and with family that aren't on the tour. But, you know, it is what it is. I'm super grateful at the end of the day for everything, and I wouldn't change all the things that I gave up to be here,” he remarked.

Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz stay in contention for US Open 2023 title

Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz at the 2023 United Cup

Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz have kept themselves alive at the 2023 US Open after their respective victories over Learner Tien and Steve Johnson.

While Tiafoe, a semifinalist from last year, is defending 720 points at the event, Fritz, who faced a shock upset in the opening round in the previous edition, has now added to his points tally.

The duo are vying to become the first American in 20 years since Andy Roddick in 2003 to lift the US Open men’s title.

In pursuit of a maiden Grand Slam, Fritz will now face Juan Pablo Varillas, while Tiafoe will lock horns with Sebastian Ofner in the second round.