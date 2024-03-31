Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield recently shared a light-hearted clip poking fun at American’s driving skills.

Tiafoe is coming off a disappointing performance at the 2024 Miami Open. The American was seeded 21st and received a bye into the second round, where he eventually lost 7-5, 7-6(5) to Christopher O'Connell.

Broomfield is a former Canadian tennis player and has been dating Tiafoe since 2015. The couple often shares glimpses of their life on social media. On March 29, Broomfield posted a clip on her Instagram story where she playfully poked fun at Tiafoe’s driving skills.

In the clip, Broomfield can be seen sitting on the passenger side while Tiafoe is at the wheel. The song playing in the background, ‘Hell To Da Naw Naw Naw’ by Bishop Bullwinkle, is a popular internet meme often used to playfully express disbelief or disapproval.

"POV ur driving with Foe [Frances Tiafoe]," Broomfield captioned the clip.

Ayan Broomfield on Instagram

Tiafoe kicked off the 2024 season with a quarterfinal appearance at the Hong Kong Open, where he lost to Shang Juncheng 6-4, 6-4. Despite an early exit at the Australian Open, he managed to secure a quarterfinal appearance at the Dallas Open, followed by a semifinal appearance at the Delray Beach Open.

Frances Tiafoe will face either James Duckworth or a qualifier at the Houston opener

Frances Tiafoe at the 2024 Australian Open

Frances Tiafoe will face either Australian James Duckworth or a qualifier in an upcoming Round-of-16 match at the 2024 U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston.

Tiafoe is seeded third and has received a bye into the second round at the ATP 250 tournament, which is the only tour-level clay-court event played in the United States. The 26-year-old won the title last year by defeating Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6(1), 7-6(6). He also reached the quarterfinals in 2022, where he lost in three sets to compatriot John Isner.

Duckworth, on the other hand, will be making his debut at the ATP 250 tournament. The current World No. 109 is coming off a Round-of-16 loss in a Challenger event in San Luis Potosi.

Tiafoe and Duckworth have faced each other two times in the past. The head-to-head record is evenly split with both players having won one match each. The Australian won 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-2 in their first meeting at the 2015 Open de Nice Cote d'Azur. The American avenged his loss in the same year at the Winston-Salem Open, winning 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(3) in the first round.