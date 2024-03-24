"Frances Tiafoe doesn't strike me as someone who would be a good dancer" - Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz & Ben Shelton dunk on American's salsa skills

American stars Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and Tommy Paul recently poked fun at their countryman Frances Tiafoe's dancing ability.

Ahead of this week's Miami Open, several stars sat down for a fun media interaction. They were asked which player would they not desire as their salsa partner.

Funnily enough, the majority of the answers to the above question were Frances Tiafoe. World No. 3 Coco Gauff was the most elaborate in her answer, claiming she didn't trust Tiafoe to be a "good dancer".

"Probably Frances Tiafoe! He doesn't strike me as someone who would be a good dancer," Coco Gauff said.

World No. 17 Ben Shelton reiterated the 20-year-old's sentiments, also picking his fellow American as the player he wouldn't want to do salsa with.

"Frances Tiafoe, I don't think the dancing coordination is there," Ben Shelton said.

World No. 13 Taylor Fritz and World No. 14 Tommy Paul also had similar thoughts.

"I don't want my partner to be Frances," Taylor Fritz remarked.

"I wouldn't want to dance with Frances," Tommy Paul stated.

Frances Tiafoe, meanwhile, picked Taylor Fritz as the player he wouldn't dance with. Following his answer, the 26-year-old was informed that Fritz had picked his name, to which he gave a smile.

"I wouldn't choose Taylor Fritz," Frances Tiafoe said.

Coco Gauff continues her bid for second-career WTA 1000 title in Miami

Coco Gauff chases down a ball at Miami

Coco Gauff is in scintillating form at this week's Miami Open. Having received a first-round bye, the American dropped only three games in two sets to blank Argentina's Nadia Podoroska 6-1, 6-2 in her opener.

Gauff will next face France's Oceane Dodin in their first-ever meeting on the WTA tour. The 20-year-old had a bout of illness during her most recent loss at the BNP Paribas Open, where she went out to Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2 in the semifinals. However, she seems to have recovered this week and will be keen on winning her second-career WTA 1000 title.

The World No. 3 won her first 1000-level title at Cincinnati last August. The then-teenager was in sublime form that week, beating top-ranked Iga Swiatek and dropping only one set en route to her maiden WTA 1000 title. She followed up her run in Cincinnati with a breakout campaign at the 2023 US Open, beating Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set final to secure her first Grand Slam triumph.