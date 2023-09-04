Frances Tiafoe vs Ben Shelton: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | US Open 2023, Quarterfinal

Americans Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton will battle it out in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open on Tuesday.

Tiafoe's path to the fourth round included wins over Learner Tien, Sebastian Ofner and Adrian Mannarino. He then scored a 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Rinky Hijikata to make the last eight here for the second year in a row.

Shelton hadn't done much of note since his quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open in January. But he clearly lives for the big stages and has rediscovered his groove in New York.

Shelton faced fellow American Tommy Paul, who stopped him from reaching the semifinals in Melbourne, in the fourth round here. The 20-year old avenged his previous loss to send his compatriot packing from the US Open as he registered a 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win.

Shelton has reached the quarterfinals here in mixed doubles as well. Teaming up with Taylor Townsend, the duo knocked out fourth seeds Luisa Stefani and Joe Salisbury in the first round. They followed it up with a win over Aldila Sutjiadi and Rohan Bopanna to advance to the quarterfinals.

Shelton is now eyeing to reach a maiden Grand Slam semifinal, while Tiafoe is looking to book his place in the last four in New York for the second time. The latter lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals here last year.

American tennis was going through a lean period for a while, but the last couple of years have dispelled that notion. Shelton and Tiafoe both are a part of that reason, along with other players like Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula.

With a semifinal berth up for grabs, expect the two to put their best foot forward. See below the details regarding how one can keep up with their upcoming showdown:

Frances Tiafoe vs Ben Shelton match schedule

The quarterfinal duel between Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton is scheduled for Tuesday.

Date: September 5, 2023.

Match timing: TBA.

Frances Tiafoe vs Ben Shelton streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match between Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.

