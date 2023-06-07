French Open 2023 TV schedule today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 12

The women's singles semifinals along with the mixed doubles final are set to be contested on Day 12 of the 2023 French Open.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek once again got the better of Coco Gauff to reach the last four in Paris. With the win, she became the first woman to reach the semifinals over the course of her title defense since Serena Williams did the same at the 2016 Wimbledon.

Swiatek will take on Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semifinals, who has made it to this stage at a Major for the first time in her career. Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Muchova will lock horns in the other semifinal. The Belarusian remains unbeaten at the Majors this year, a streak she'd like to continue.

Bianca Andreescu has reached another Grand Slam final, but this time in mixed doubles. Competing alongside Michael Venus, the duo will square off against Miyu Kato and Tim Puetz in the championship round.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for an action-packed day at the French Open:

Schedule for Day 12 at French Open 2023

Court Philippe Chatrier

Starting at 12 noon local time: Miyu Kato/Tim Puetz vs (ALT) Bianca Andreescu/Michael Venus.

Not before 3 pm local time: Karolina Muchova vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka.

Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (14) Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Starting at 11 am local time: Kim Clijsters/Caroline Wozniacki vs Flavia Pennetta/Francesca Schiavone.

Followed by: Gisela Dulko/Andrei Medvedev vs Gabriela Sabatini/Mats Wilander.

Followed by: (7) Michael Chang/John McEnroe vs Sebastian Grosjean/Cedric Pioline.

The full schedule for the day can be found here.

Where to watch French Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Paris live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports.

UK: All matches will be shown on Eurosport and Discovery+.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on Nine Network.

India: All matches can be viewed on Sony TEN and SONY LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

French Open 2023 - Match timings

The first match on Court Philippe Chatrier will commence at 12 noon local time, while matches on all other courts are set to kick off at 11 am. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 12 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start Time (Court Philippe-Chatrier) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA June 8, 2023 6:00 am ET 5:00 am ET Canada June 8, 2023 6:00 am ET 5:00 am ET UK June 8, 2023 11:00 am BST 10:00 am BST India June 8, 2023 3:30 pm IST 2:30 pm IST

