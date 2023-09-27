"From the age of 16, she's been the target" - Maria Sharapova draws parallels between herself & Coco Gauff as she hails US Open champ's career graph

Maria Sharapova shared her insights about Coco Gauff’s career after the American clinched her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open.

Earlier this month, 19-year-old Coco Gauff became just the 10th teenager in history to win the women’s singles Major in New York when she defeated Aryna Sabalenka. She thus joined the likes of Tracy Austin, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, Serena Williams, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Maria Sharapova, Bianca Andreescu and Emma Raducanu, who similarly achieved the feat before turning 20.

2004 Wimbledon champion Sharapova, who won her maiden US Open title in 2006 as a teenager as well, discussed Gauff’s career graph when asked by former German player Andrea Petkovic.

“You won your first Grand Slam title when you were very young, even younger than Coco – 17 – and you repeated it – 2006 US Open champion. I was wondering, what is awaiting Coco now? You’ve been in this position. Do you think she can handle it?” Petkovic asked in a recent interview, as per the Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.

“We’ve seen other past champions that have crumbled under pressure. Can you tell, with your experience, this one’s going to make it, and this one will struggle?” she added.

Coco Gauff rose to prominence aged 15, when she defeated five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams in the opening round of the 2019 Championships.

Maria Sharapova, who similarly stole the limelight at 16 years old, said that while many expected Gauff to win her maiden Grand Slam much sooner, she believes that the delay was for the best. The former World No. 1 reasoned that the American is now more comfortable in the spotlight, and is thus likely to win more Grand Slams.

“Ya. I think her journey has been interesting. Because from the age of 16 she’s been the prospect and the target and everyone believed that she would get there,” the Russian noted.

“And it’s, perhaps I think from everyone’s expectations, it’s taken a little bit longer. But I think for her that may be helpful. Because it took a few years to figure it out as opposed to coming out on top from the very beginning and then just being so surprised by everything that comes your way,” she added.

"She will handle the ups and downs brilliantly" – Maria Sharapova on Coco Gauff

Maria Sharapova at Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka's 2023 US Open final

Maria Sharapova also appreciated Coco Gauff’s parents’ genuine involvement in her career, as well as her coaching team’s contribution.

“I just think that she has a great team with her; the genuine support from her parents is very evident and it’s a beautiful story,” she said in conversation with Andrea Petkovic.

Ever since welcoming new coaches to her team, including Pere Riba and Brad Gilbert, Gauff has had a remarkable run. This summer, she won three of her biggest career titles – the Citi Open, the Cincinnati Open and the US Open.

Overall in 2023, the 19-year-old has won four of her six career titles so far, including the WTA 250 in Auckland. She is thus tied with Iga Swiatek for the highest number of titles this season. Gauff is also placed at her career-high ranking of World No. 3 as a result.

Maria Sharapova, who similarly experienced a purple patch in 2004 and 2006, where she won five career titles each, also cautioned Coco Gauff about the ebbs and flows that lie ahead.

“Look, does that mean that she’s gonna go out and win every single Grand Slam? This is sport, it never happens most of the time. You end up losing a few more than you win, but those wins are very special,” she said.

At the same time, the five-time Grand Slam champion is certain that the American will deal with her setbacks remarkably.

“I’m sure that she will handle the ups and downs brilliantly,” she added.