"From crying on my couch for days to this week" - Jessica Pegula dedicates Canadian Open title to her late dog Dexter, pens heart-warming message

Jessica Pegula paid tribute to her late dog Dexter after her 2023 Canadian Open victory. Pegula posted a series of pictures holding the trophy and thanking her canine companion for watching over her.

The World No. 3 defeated Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0, to claim the second WTA 1000 title of her career.

Pegula posted a heartfelt message on Instagram on Monday, August 14, along with pictures of herself with the trophy.

"From 2 weeks ago crying on my couch for days wondering how the hell I was going to start this swing - to this week 🏆- this one’s for you Dex, thanks for looking out for me down here 🤍 🐺," Pegula wrote on Instagram.

Pegula recently expressed grief over the sudden demise of her dog Dexter, whom she described as having the “best” heart and being the “most loyal” friend.

"Dexter we love you so much and we are devastated to have lost you so suddenly. The most loyal man with the best heart. When you left you took a piece of me with you that won’t ever feel whole," Pegula wrote on Instagram.

The American athlete also expressed her sympathy for other dog owners who have faced similar situations, and said that the connection a person shares with their dog is “unmatched.”

"Sending love to all the ones that have lost their doggies, the bond you have with them is unmatched," she added.

Jessica Pegula will next play at the Cincinnati Open, where she is seeded third.

A look back at Jessica Pegula's performance at Canadian Open 2023

Jessica Pegula in Citi Open

Jessica Pegula had a remarkable run at the 2023 Canadian Open. She reached the final of the tournament for the first time in her career, defeating some of the top players in the world along the way.

Pegula started her campaign with two convincing wins over Yulia Putintseva and Jasmine Paolini. The 29-year-old then faced her compatriot and doubles partner Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals, a match that lasted over two hours.

Pegula won the first set 6-2 but Gauff fought back to take the second set 7-5. In the deciding set, Pegula showed her resilience and experience, breaking Gauff twice to seal the victory 7-5.

In the semifinals, Pegula faced the World No.1 and top seed Iga Swiatek. The American had beaten Swiatek earlier this year at the United Cup, and she repeated the feat in Montreal, winning 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-4 in a thrilling encounter.

Jessica Pegula faced Russia's Liudmila Samsonova in the final, who had upset current World No.4 Elena Rybakina in the semifinals. Pegula played a flawless title match, winning 6-1, 6-0 in just over an hour.