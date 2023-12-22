"Funniest thing to happen at a tennis tournament in 2023" - Taylor Fritz and girlfriend Morgan Riddle attend 50 Cent's concert at World Tennis League

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently shared a few clips of them attending rap legend 50 Cent's concert at the 2023 World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi.

The World Tennis League is a new and innovative format of tennis, where four teams with four members each compete over three days in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles format. The event features some of the best players in the world such as Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, and Daniil Medvedev, among others.

One of the highlights from the first day of the tournament was the performance by 50 Cent, who is known for his hits like 'In Da Club', 'Candy Shop', and 'Just a Lil Bit'. Riddle, who has been dating Fritz since 2020, posted several videos of themselves enjoying the concert on her Instagram story.

In one of her stories, Fritz can be seen singing along to the lyrics of 50 Cent's - 'If I Can't' song at the concert.

"The funniest thing to happen at a tennis tournament in 2023 happened with only 8 days left of the year," Riddle captioned one of her stories.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on Instagram

Riddle also shared a clip of Fritz taking a nap on the couch before the concert, jokingly asking her followers if they would make it to the show.

"will we make it to the 50 cent concert tonight y/n," Riddle wrote.

Morgan Riddle on Instagram

The concert would have been a welcome break for Fritz, who had a mixed performance on Day 1 of the tournament. He is part of Team Falcons, along with Sumit Nagal, Rybakina, and Sorana Cirstea. The team currently holds the second position in the standings, behind Team Kites.

Taylor Fritz won his doubles match with Nagal against Team Hawks’ Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud on Thursday, December 21 but lost his singles match against the Norwegian.

A look into Taylor Fritz's performance in the 2023 season

Taylor Fritz at the 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters

Taylor Fritz began his 2023 season on a high note, leading the US team to win the first-ever United Cup. But he faced a setback in the second round of the Australian Open, where he fell to Alexei Popyrin, 7-6(4), 6-7(2), 4-6, 7-6(6), 2-6.

Fritz recovered by reaching the Dallas Open semifinal, where he lost to Yibing Wu in three sets. He then made it to the Delray Beach Open final, where he claimed his fifth career title by overcoming Miomir Kecmanovic, 6-0, 5-7, 6-2.

The American kept producing remarkable results, making it to the semifinals in Monte Carlo, Acapulco, Munich, Geneva, and Washington DC, as well as the quarterfinals in Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, and Cincinnati. He also won his sixth title at the Atlanta Open, beating Aleksandar Vukic in three sets, 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-4.

Fritz reached his second Major quarterfinal at the US Open, where he was defeated by the eventual champion Novak Djokovic 1-6, 4-6, 4-6. The 26-year-old then lost to lower-ranked players in the following tournaments: Diego Schwartzman at the Shanghai Masters, Shintaro Mochizuki at the Japan Open, and Alexander Shevchenko in Basel.

Taylor Fritz will kick off his 2024 season by playing for the US team at the United Cup, along with compatriots Jessica Pegula, Rajeev Ram, and others.