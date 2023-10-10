"Games mean a lot to me" - Novak Djokovic disagrees with Serena Williams' ex-coach claiming players prioritize Majors more than Olympic gold medals

Novak Djokovic recently gave his take on the discourse surrounding whether an Olympic gold medal compares to a Major title.

Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou first drew a comparison between Major tournaments and the Olympic Games. The Frenchman insisted that there was little to no historical connection between tennis and the Olympics, considering it was not a full medal sport until 1988.

"A lot of tennis players don’t feel that it [Olympics] is such an important event for tennis. Initially, tennis was at the Olympics, then it got out, and finally, tennis was reintroduced... A Grand Slam is 100 times more important for a tennis player than the Olympic Games," Mouratoglou said on his social media handle.

Djokovic apparently did not fully agree with Mouratoglou's ideology. Speaking to Sportal earlier on Tuesday (October 10), the Serb asserted the Olympics mattered to him. He also expressed hopes of bringing medal glory to his home country once again.

"I personally would not fully agree with that because the Games mean a lot to me and I can't wait to be at the Games. I hope that I will be able to bring another medal to Serbia," he said.

The 24-time Major winner, however, conceded in the same breath that Mouratoglou was partly correct in asserting that many players do not prioritize the Olympics due to the lack of incentive.

He said:

"It is not a priority for many tennis players, and I agree with Patrick in that part. It's true."

The 36-year-old also waxed lyrical about the joy of playing at the Games, before reminiscing about how he had the opportunity to be Serbia's flag bearer during the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

"One of the greatest honors for an athlete is to represent your country at the Games. I had the great honor of carrying the flag at the opening ceremony in London, and for me the Games are a very special competition," he said.

A look into Novak Djokovic's record at the Olympics

Djokovic decimates his racket during his bronze medal match at the 2021 Tokyo Games

Novak Djokovic has participated in the quadrennial event on four occasions — 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2021. The Serb secured his only Olympic medal at the 2008 Beijing Games, beating USA's James Blake in straight sets in the bronze medal playoff.

Djokovic has failed to secure a medal for his country since then. Juan Martin Del Potro denied the 24-time Major winner a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics and the Serb also suffered an upset loss to the Tower of Tandil in the opening round of the 2016 Rio Olympics.

He finally looked set to add another medal to his haul in 2021, having arrived in Tokyo on the back of a 22-match winning streak. However, Germany's Alexander Zverev played spoilsport as he defeated the Belgrade native from a set down in their semifinal clash, denying him a gold medal.

Djokovic then suffered from fatigue in his bronze medal playoff against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, suffering yet another three-set defeat.

He was also one match away from winning bronze while partnering compatriot Nina Stojanovic in the mixed doubles event at Tokyo. However, the duo withdrew ahead of their bronze medal playoff against Australia's Ashleigh Barty and John Peers, since Djokovic was suffering from a left shoulder injury.

