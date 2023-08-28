Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently shared her experience of taking her first ballet class at the age of 26.

The influencer and model posted some pictures of herself in a leotard, along with a caption that revealed her motivation behind taking the dance lesson.

Riddle posted the pictures and videos from her ballet lesson on social media on Sunday, August 27.

"took my first ever ballet class at 26 years old this morning. never too late to try something new," Riddle wrote on social media.

Riddle, who has been dating Fritz since 2020, is known for her fashion, beauty, and travel content on social media. She also often accompanies her boyfriend to tournaments around the world and gives fans an insider’s look at the life of a professional tennis player.

In an Instagram story, the 26-year-old said that she had never taken a dance class in her life and had zero coordination, but decided to step outside her comfort zone and try something new.

"I’ve never taken a dance class in my life and have ZERO coordination but I’m trying to step outside my comfort zone and get over the fear of being embarrassed. And I had the most fun I’ve had in a long time lol," she wrote.

Taylor Fritz will face Steve Johnson in first-round at the US Open 2023

Taylor Fritz at the Western & Southern Open

Ninth seed Taylor Fritz will face compatriot Steve Johnson in his first-round match at the 2023 US Open on Monday, August 28.

Fritz is having a stellar year, having bagged two titles and reached the quarterfinals of Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, and Cincinnati; and the semifinals at Dallas, Mexico, Monte-Carlo, Munich, Geneva, and Washington DC.

The 25-year-old has a powerful serve and forehand and moves well for his height. Fritz is also confident and consistent this season, having won 45 of his 64 matches this year.

Fritz has a 4-2 lead over Johnson in their head-to-head record. They have met four times on hardcourt, with the former winning three of them. Their most recent encounter was in Atlanta in 2021, where Fritz prevailed in a three-set thriller.

Talking about his upcoming encounter against Johnson, Fritz said:

"We've played each other a lot. We know each other well. Yeah, it will be like a fun, fun match. We used to play each other a lot back in, like, I don't even know, a couple of years ago. It's been a while. It's going to be kind of like a throwback match almost."