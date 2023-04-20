"Getting awfully similar to Roger Federer's 2022 return" - Tennis fans voice fear as Rafael Nadal withdraws from Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal’s latest withdrawal from the 2023 Madrid Open has tennis fans fearing the worst about the Spanish legend’s tennis future.
Rafael Nadal was last seen in action in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open, where he suffered a hip injury, and the Mallorcan has been recuperating since. Till now, the Spaniard has pulled out of all three of the concluded Masters 1000 events of the year – the Indian Wells, the Miami Open and the Monte-Carlo Masters. Nadal also additionally withdrew from the on-going Barcelona Open, where he was expected to play.
On Thursday, April 20, the 22-time Grand Slam champion posted a video along with a written message announcing that he will be pushing his comeback further and pulling out of the Masters 1000 in Madrid as well, owing to an unfortunate delay in his recovery process.
“In principle it had to be six to eight weeks of recovery period and we are already going for fourteen. The reality is that the situation is not what we would have expected. The evolution has not been what we were initially told,” Rafael Nadal said in his withdrawal statement on social media.
The Spaniard further lamented his absence from his favorite tournaments, including the Monte-Carlo Masters, where has been the champion 11 times and the Barcelona Open, which he has won 12 times.
“I had the illusion of being able to play in tournaments that are the most important in my career such as Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros and at the moment I have missed Monte Carlo and Barcelona,” he noted.
He then announced that he will be missing the Madrid Open as well, where he has lifted the trophy five times, and stated that he is uncertain about the exact date of his comeback.
“I will not be able to be in Madrid. The injury still hasn't healed,” Rafael Nadal said. “I can't give deadlines because if I knew I would tell you but I don't know.”
The Spaniard’s revelation was met with concern from tennis fans. One fan voiced that Rafael Nadal’s postponement of the comeback was turning out to be very similar to Roger Federer’s no-show before his retirement.
“This is getting awfully similar to Federer's 2022 return...” the fan said.
Roger Federer played his last official competitive match in July 2021, in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships, where he lost to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets. The 20-time Grand Slam champion then announced a series of tournament withdrawals before playing his swansong at the 2022 edition of the Laver Cup in September last year.
Recalling the events, another fan expressed a similar view.
"I'm getting major Federer return PTSD from this, please be back for RG," the fan said.
Here are a few more reactions:
Rafael Nadal experienced a poor run of form before injury
While Rafael Nadal suffered his latest injury at the 2023 Australian Open, the tennis legend’s results in the lead up to the tournament had been anything but positive.
The 36-year-old appeared to be in the form of his life in the first half of the 2022 season, lifting Grand Slam titles in Melbourne and Paris. However, Nadal didn’t experience the same level of success after pulling out of his semifinal encounter at Wimbledon due to an abdominal injury.
The former World No. 1 registered a mere five wins against eight losses since -- including a fourth-round exit at the US Open. In 2023, the Spaniard has one win against three losses under his belt.
