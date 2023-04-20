"Getting awfully similar to Roger Federer's 2022 return" - Tennis fans voice fear as Rafael Nadal withdraws from Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal’s latest withdrawal from the 2023 Madrid Open has tennis fans fearing the worst about the Spanish legend’s tennis future.

Rafael Nadal was last seen in action in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open, where he suffered a hip injury, and the Mallorcan has been recuperating since. Till now, the Spaniard has pulled out of all three of the concluded Masters 1000 events of the year – the Indian Wells, the Miami Open and the Monte-Carlo Masters. Nadal also additionally withdrew from the on-going Barcelona Open, where he was expected to play.

On Thursday, April 20, the 22-time Grand Slam champion posted a video along with a written message announcing that he will be pushing his comeback further and pulling out of the Masters 1000 in Madrid as well, owing to an unfortunate delay in his recovery process.

“In principle it had to be six to eight weeks of recovery period and we are already going for fourteen. The reality is that the situation is not what we would have expected. The evolution has not been what we were initially told,” Rafael Nadal said in his withdrawal statement on social media.

The Spaniard further lamented his absence from his favorite tournaments, including the Monte-Carlo Masters, where has been the champion 11 times and the Barcelona Open, which he has won 12 times.

“I had the illusion of being able to play in tournaments that are the most important in my career such as Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros and at the moment I have missed Monte Carlo and Barcelona,” he noted.

He then announced that he will be missing the Madrid Open as well, where he has lifted the trophy five times, and stated that he is uncertain about the exact date of his comeback.

“I will not be able to be in Madrid. The injury still hasn't healed,” Rafael Nadal said. “I can't give deadlines because if I knew I would tell you but I don't know.”

The Spaniard’s revelation was met with concern from tennis fans. One fan voiced that Rafael Nadal’s postponement of the comeback was turning out to be very similar to Roger Federer’s no-show before his retirement.

“This is getting awfully similar to Federer's 2022 return...” the fan said.

ً @eliteopinionz José Morgado @josemorgado Nadal sounds very concerned. He was initially told the injury would be healed in 6-8 weeks. He is entering his 14th. Says he now changed his treatment. Goal is obviously Roland Garros. Nadal sounds very concerned. He was initially told the injury would be healed in 6-8 weeks. He is entering his 14th. Says he now changed his treatment. Goal is obviously Roland Garros. https://t.co/rRIXXmkcYZ This is getting awfully similar to Federer's 2022 return... twitter.com/josemorgado/st… This is getting awfully similar to Federer's 2022 return... twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

Roger Federer played his last official competitive match in July 2021, in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships, where he lost to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets. The 20-time Grand Slam champion then announced a series of tournament withdrawals before playing his swansong at the 2022 edition of the Laver Cup in September last year.

Recalling the events, another fan expressed a similar view.

"I'm getting major Federer return PTSD from this, please be back for RG," the fan said.

Tierniestaa @tierniestaa Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal Hola a todos. Hace un tiempo que no me comunico directamente con vosotros. Han sido unas semanas y unos meses difíciles. Como sabéis me hice una una lesión importante en Australia, en el Psoas. Hola a todos. Hace un tiempo que no me comunico directamente con vosotros. Han sido unas semanas y unos meses difíciles. Como sabéis me hice una una lesión importante en Australia, en el Psoas. https://t.co/m0TbsGFn5t I'm getting major Federer return PTSD from this, please be back for RG twitter.com/RafaelNadal/st… I'm getting major Federer return PTSD from this, please be back for RG twitter.com/RafaelNadal/st…

Here are a few more reactions:

Filippo Vitali @fi__pippo

More rest to go for a last push for clay season ‘24 + Olympics?

Maybe, but I’m starting to get Federer ‘22 vibes here @josemorgado Sadly, I feel that at this point playing Roland Garros would only be for a farewell…More rest to go for a last push for clay season ‘24 + Olympics?Maybe, but I’m starting to get Federer ‘22 vibes here @josemorgado Sadly, I feel that at this point playing Roland Garros would only be for a farewell…More rest to go for a last push for clay season ‘24 + Olympics? Maybe, but I’m starting to get Federer ‘22 vibes here

Saraya @Sarayatennis @atptour twitter.com/josemorgado/st… José Morgado @josemorgado Nadal sounds very concerned. He was initially told the injury would be healed in 6-8 weeks. He is entering his 14th. Says he now changed his treatment. Goal is obviously Roland Garros. Nadal sounds very concerned. He was initially told the injury would be healed in 6-8 weeks. He is entering his 14th. Says he now changed his treatment. Goal is obviously Roland Garros. https://t.co/rRIXXmkcYZ I hope this is not the end #Nadal I hope this is not the end #Nadal @atptour twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

Olivia 🇬🇧🇺🇦 @OliviaG37717638 @josemorgado If the new treatment doesn’t work. I think he has to retire. And as a massive fan of his. I don’t want him to retire @josemorgado If the new treatment doesn’t work. I think he has to retire. And as a massive fan of his. I don’t want him to retire

Avi 🇬🇧🇮🇩 @Halalronaldox José Morgado @josemorgado Nadal sounds very concerned. He was initially told the injury would be healed in 6-8 weeks. He is entering his 14th. Says he now changed his treatment. Goal is obviously Roland Garros. Nadal sounds very concerned. He was initially told the injury would be healed in 6-8 weeks. He is entering his 14th. Says he now changed his treatment. Goal is obviously Roland Garros. https://t.co/rRIXXmkcYZ Nadal and Ronaldo decline making me lose interest in sport tbh twitter.com/josemorgado/st… Nadal and Ronaldo decline making me lose interest in sport tbh twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

you are my happy ending. @YoungAdult007 twitter.com/josemorgado/st… José Morgado @josemorgado Nadal sounds very concerned. He was initially told the injury would be healed in 6-8 weeks. He is entering his 14th. Says he now changed his treatment. Goal is obviously Roland Garros. Nadal sounds very concerned. He was initially told the injury would be healed in 6-8 weeks. He is entering his 14th. Says he now changed his treatment. Goal is obviously Roland Garros. https://t.co/rRIXXmkcYZ Heartbreaking. Difficult to admit, but this seems like the beginning of the end of his career. Heartbreaking. Difficult to admit, but this seems like the beginning of the end of his career. 💔 twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

Kuroko's #1 Fan (#DecimocuartaEra🏆) @xomyseries twitter.com/josemorgado/st… José Morgado @josemorgado Nadal sounds very concerned. He was initially told the injury would be healed in 6-8 weeks. He is entering his 14th. Says he now changed his treatment. Goal is obviously Roland Garros. Nadal sounds very concerned. He was initially told the injury would be healed in 6-8 weeks. He is entering his 14th. Says he now changed his treatment. Goal is obviously Roland Garros. https://t.co/rRIXXmkcYZ It must be really bad if he's doing a video message It must be really bad if he's doing a video message 💀 twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

Olivia 🇬🇧🇺🇦 @OliviaG37717638

He looks like a man defeated José Morgado @josemorgado Nadal sounds very concerned. He was initially told the injury would be healed in 6-8 weeks. He is entering his 14th. Says he now changed his treatment. Goal is obviously Roland Garros. Nadal sounds very concerned. He was initially told the injury would be healed in 6-8 weeks. He is entering his 14th. Says he now changed his treatment. Goal is obviously Roland Garros. https://t.co/rRIXXmkcYZ My heart is genuinely breaking for himHe looks like a man defeated twitter.com/josemorgado/st… My heart is genuinely breaking for him He looks like a man defeated twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

Céline @windoworaisle_ my heart is into million of pieces i’m losing hope José Morgado @josemorgado Nadal sounds very concerned. He was initially told the injury would be healed in 6-8 weeks. He is entering his 14th. Says he now changed his treatment. Goal is obviously Roland Garros. Nadal sounds very concerned. He was initially told the injury would be healed in 6-8 weeks. He is entering his 14th. Says he now changed his treatment. Goal is obviously Roland Garros. https://t.co/rRIXXmkcYZ my heart is into million of pieces i’m losing hope twitter.com/josemorgado/st… 💔my heart is into million of pieces i’m losing hope twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

Shikamaru @kira_shikamaru Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal Hola a todos. Hace un tiempo que no me comunico directamente con vosotros. Han sido unas semanas y unos meses difíciles. Como sabéis me hice una una lesión importante en Australia, en el Psoas. Hola a todos. Hace un tiempo que no me comunico directamente con vosotros. Han sido unas semanas y unos meses difíciles. Como sabéis me hice una una lesión importante en Australia, en el Psoas. https://t.co/m0TbsGFn5t Dont tell me all this is coming to end . Just want this man to comeback again lift the trophy. twitter.com/RafaelNadal/st… Dont tell me all this is coming to end . Just want this man to comeback again lift the trophy. twitter.com/RafaelNadal/st…

Karolina @karolina_00_ José Morgado @josemorgado Nadal sounds very concerned. He was initially told the injury would be healed in 6-8 weeks. He is entering his 14th. Says he now changed his treatment. Goal is obviously Roland Garros. Nadal sounds very concerned. He was initially told the injury would be healed in 6-8 weeks. He is entering his 14th. Says he now changed his treatment. Goal is obviously Roland Garros. https://t.co/rRIXXmkcYZ He will be bagelled by Hubert Flopkacz at RG and then he will retire twitter.com/josemorgado/st… He will be bagelled by Hubert Flopkacz at RG and then he will retire twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

Tanmay / marcus rashford's defense attorney @franchiseford twitter.com/RafaelNadal/st… Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal Hola a todos. Hace un tiempo que no me comunico directamente con vosotros. Han sido unas semanas y unos meses difíciles. Como sabéis me hice una una lesión importante en Australia, en el Psoas. Hola a todos. Hace un tiempo que no me comunico directamente con vosotros. Han sido unas semanas y unos meses difíciles. Como sabéis me hice una una lesión importante en Australia, en el Psoas. https://t.co/m0TbsGFn5t this guy and his 'hola a todos' are gonna finish me off someday this guy and his 'hola a todos' are gonna finish me off someday 😭 twitter.com/RafaelNadal/st…

💭 @iamSgarg twitter.com/RafaelNadal/st… Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal Hola a todos. Hace un tiempo que no me comunico directamente con vosotros. Han sido unas semanas y unos meses difíciles. Como sabéis me hice una una lesión importante en Australia, en el Psoas. Hola a todos. Hace un tiempo que no me comunico directamente con vosotros. Han sido unas semanas y unos meses difíciles. Como sabéis me hice una una lesión importante en Australia, en el Psoas. https://t.co/m0TbsGFn5t This is devastating man.. we shouldn't care about clay anymore. I hope he just manages to make a comeback. I've never been more concerned about his return than now This is devastating man.. we shouldn't care about clay anymore. I hope he just manages to make a comeback. I've never been more concerned about his return than now 💔 twitter.com/RafaelNadal/st…

Remember the name @AngryYoungMan24 twitter.com/RafaelNadal/st… Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal Hola a todos. Hace un tiempo que no me comunico directamente con vosotros. Han sido unas semanas y unos meses difíciles. Como sabéis me hice una una lesión importante en Australia, en el Psoas. Hola a todos. Hace un tiempo que no me comunico directamente con vosotros. Han sido unas semanas y unos meses difíciles. Como sabéis me hice una una lesión importante en Australia, en el Psoas. https://t.co/m0TbsGFn5t We in the end game We in the end game 😪 twitter.com/RafaelNadal/st… https://t.co/jGClYI0lfC

Zain Mustafa @ItzzZain10 twitter.com/RafaelNadal/st… Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal Hola a todos. Hace un tiempo que no me comunico directamente con vosotros. Han sido unas semanas y unos meses difíciles. Como sabéis me hice una una lesión importante en Australia, en el Psoas. Hola a todos. Hace un tiempo que no me comunico directamente con vosotros. Han sido unas semanas y unos meses difíciles. Como sabéis me hice una una lesión importante en Australia, en el Psoas. https://t.co/m0TbsGFn5t WE ARE FINISHED AMIGOS WE ARE FINISHED AMIGOS 😭😭💔 twitter.com/RafaelNadal/st… https://t.co/08wK6QOE1Z

stars 💫 @unoslove1

this is fed in 2022 all over again



get well soon rafa 🥺 Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal Hola a todos. Hace un tiempo que no me comunico directamente con vosotros. Han sido unas semanas y unos meses difíciles. Como sabéis me hice una una lesión importante en Australia, en el Psoas. Hola a todos. Hace un tiempo que no me comunico directamente con vosotros. Han sido unas semanas y unos meses difíciles. Como sabéis me hice una una lesión importante en Australia, en el Psoas. https://t.co/m0TbsGFn5t he doesn’t give a deadline ☠️☠️this is fed in 2022 all over againget well soon rafa 🥺 twitter.com/rafaelnadal/st… he doesn’t give a deadline ☠️☠️this is fed in 2022 all over again 😭get well soon rafa 🥺 twitter.com/rafaelnadal/st…

Edo @edocrisc

Btw, I’m sure he’ll give everything to be ready for RG.🥲🤞 Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal Hola a todos. Hace un tiempo que no me comunico directamente con vosotros. Han sido unas semanas y unos meses difíciles. Como sabéis me hice una una lesión importante en Australia, en el Psoas. Hola a todos. Hace un tiempo que no me comunico directamente con vosotros. Han sido unas semanas y unos meses difíciles. Como sabéis me hice una una lesión importante en Australia, en el Psoas. https://t.co/m0TbsGFn5t Honestly I don’t know what to think atm. I’ve always been positive but if there is a certain recovery time and you take more than twice as long maybe something went wrong, or maybe your body’s telling you something.Btw, I’m sure he’ll give everything to be ready for RG.🥲🤞 twitter.com/rafaelnadal/st… Honestly I don’t know what to think atm. I’ve always been positive but if there is a certain recovery time and you take more than twice as long maybe something went wrong, or maybe your body’s telling you something.Btw, I’m sure he’ll give everything to be ready for RG.🥲🤞 twitter.com/rafaelnadal/st…

Rafael Nadal experienced a poor run of form before injury

The Spaniard at the 2023 Australian Open

While Rafael Nadal suffered his latest injury at the 2023 Australian Open, the tennis legend’s results in the lead up to the tournament had been anything but positive.

The 36-year-old appeared to be in the form of his life in the first half of the 2022 season, lifting Grand Slam titles in Melbourne and Paris. However, Nadal didn’t experience the same level of success after pulling out of his semifinal encounter at Wimbledon due to an abdominal injury.

The former World No. 1 registered a mere five wins against eight losses since -- including a fourth-round exit at the US Open. In 2023, the Spaniard has one win against three losses under his belt.

