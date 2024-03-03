Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian expressed his pride in NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's daughter Me'Arah for her selection in the 2024 McDonald’s All-American team.

Me'Arah is the youngest child of Shaq and his ex-wife Shaunie. The 17-year-old is following in the footsteps of her father, who played in the prestigious high school basketball game in 1989 and went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NBA, winning four championships and three Finals MVP awards.

Me’Arah, a 6-foot-3 center, is a senior at Episcopal High School in Texas and has committed to play for the University of Florida next season, where she will join the Gators women’s basketball team.

On February 29, Shaquille O’Neal presented his daughter with her No. 24 Jersey for the McDonald’s All-American Game, during the TNT’s Inside the NBA show. Me’Arah will be playing in the highly-coveted game on April 2 at the Toyota Center in Houston (via People.com).

Ohanian, who married tennis superstar Serena Williams in 2017, is a father to two daughters: six-year-old Olympia and six-month-old Adira River. The Reddit co-founder shared a clip of Shaq presenting his daughter Me'Arah with her jersey on his X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote:

"#GirlDad @SHAQ."

Expand Tweet

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared how daughter Olympia played a key role in his professional development

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian previously discussed the transformative influence of his older daughter Olympia on both his professional and personal growth.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Ohanian revealed how fatherhood transformed his outlook and priorities in business. The Reddit co-founder said that having children was a pivotal and rewarding experience, impacting him not only on a personal level but also significantly shaping his professional journey.

"Having children was one of the best things I've ever done, not just personally, but also professionally. Business Dads will understand," Ohanian wrote on X in November 2023.

Ohanian detailed key decisions made since embracing fatherhood, including the decision to divide his co-founded venture capital firm Initialized Capital (est. 2011) to launch his fund called Seven Seven Six, which he called his "life’s best work."

"With Olympia at 3 in 2020, it motivated me to resign in protest from @reddit board, split @initialized up to start @sevensevensix — my life’s work, my best work — wanted her to see me doing my best, in a way she’d be proud of. The last 3 years have been the most productive and effective of my career," Ohanian replied.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas